Shotton resident left shocked and upset after finding dead puppy dumped in a washing basket

RSPCA Cymru has said they don’t know of how this puppy found dumped in a washing basket in Shotton died, “whether it was in suspicious circumstances or of natural causes.”

The grim discovery was made by a local resident who spotted a washing basket in Bridge Street car park over the weekend.

Karen Moloney said she noticed the washing basket, which had a pillow over the top, on Friday in the car park where “people always dumping rubbish.”

Karen said had a “funny feeling” about it and went over to it on Monday, she picked the pillow up and made the shocking discovery of a dead puppy inside.





She said it really upset her “to think, who can do such a thing.”

Karen rang the council to report it and they took it away.

She said the puppy was around 3 to 4 weeks old, black with long legs, curly hair.

RSPCA Cymru said they were, “very saddened to hear about this incident which must have been so upsetting for someone to find.”

“We’re not aware of how this puppy died – whether it was in suspicious circumstances or of natural causes – but whichever the case it is very sad to think the puppy has been dumped in a washing basket.”

“If you’re thinking of buying a puppy the RSPCA urges you to consider rescuing. If buying from a breeder, we advise people should be really careful before parting with their money and taking home a dog.”

“If you have concerns or are suspicious of the seller then please walk away and contact the RSPCA and local council.”

“Anyone who is buying a puppy should use The Puppy Contract which can help ensure you bring home a happy and healthy dog.”

“This year, the RSPCA is also concerned that with the financial strain of the Coronavirus crisis, more people may struggle to care for their pets and could see a rise in them being abandoned or neglected, putting more pressure on the charity’s rescue teams than ever before.”

“Last winter In Wales, the charity dealt with 4,171 incidents across the winter period (Dec, Jan, Feb) and 1,410 in December alone.”

