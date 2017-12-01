Shotton bus shelter partially destroyed after a driver misjudges bus stop

A Shotton bus shelter was partially destroyed after a bus driver misjudged the stop and smashed the side view mirror into it breaking the roof and showering fragments of glass across the pavement.

The incident happened around 6pm on Thursday evening at the bus stop on Chester Road West between the Clwyd Pub and Wetherspoons.

An eyewitness told Deeside.com he saw a Transit van parked at the bus stop as the number 10 Arriva Sapphire service to Chester arrived and indicated to pull in to the stop.

The witness said the van wouldn’t make way for the bus to pull in and let passengers off, “the driver was getting stressed as the was a large pileup of cars behind the bus.”

The driver eventually pulled into the bus stop layby as she manoeuvred the bus alongside the pavement the vehicles side view mirror smashed into the shelter and fell from the bus.

A woman who was waiting to catch the bus section was hit by a section of the shelter canopy which broke off and fell to the floor.

One of the shelters three large glass panels shattered due to the impact spraying fragments of broken glass across the pavement behind the bus shelter.

The witness said the woman hit by the falling canopy did not appear to be hurt but she was ‘very shocked’ by the incident.

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Steve Jones, said:

“Flintshire County Council has been requested to clear some debris from the footway in the area of the bus shelter.

The damage to the shelter will be inspected following which the Council will be discussing the incident with the operators on the route.”

Arriva Buses have been asked for a comment.