Shoppers across Flintshire donate thousands of pairs of glasses to help provide sight for Africa

Specsavers in Flint and Mold are thanking customers for a fantastic combined 3,000 pairs of glasses being donated throughout 2019.

Shoppers have donated thousands of glasses in the past 12 months as part of Specsavers charity campaign to help people in Africa to see more clearly.

Founded in 1985, Vision Aid Overseas has been helping some of the poorest people in the world to see properly for more than 30 years. The charity’s mission is to enable people living in poverty to access affordable glasses and eyecare.

All the collected glasses are recycled and the money made is used to help provide optical services in developing countries.

Working with Vision Aid Overseas, staff and customers at Specsavers in Flint and Mold have shown their generosity by bringing a record-number of old glasses to the store for donation since the start of the year.

Denise Roe, retail director at Specsavers in Flint and Mold, said: “The campaign has been a massive success so far this year thanks to our very kind and generous customers bringing in their old glasses. Every single one will make a difference.

In a country where opticians’ services are readily available, such as the UK, it is easy to take our vision for granted. In poorer parts of the world where people don’t have access to eyecare services, these donations and Vision Aid Overseas can make a significant impact on people’s lives.’

VAO has been Specsavers international eyecare charity since 2008.

The group has raised over £600,000 for Zambian eye care including an optometry technologists training course at the Chainama College of Health Sciences in Lusaka, 10 staffed vision centres across Zambia and a national eyecare outreach programme.