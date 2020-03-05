Shelves at Asda Queensferry stripped bare of handwash as Coronavirus panic buying sets in

Shelves in Asda’s Queensferry store have been stripped bare of handwash products in what appears to be ‘panic buying’ as fears over coronavirus grow.

Across the UK, it’s reported that some supermarkets have run out of hand sanitizer and Boots is rationing purchases to two bottles a customer.

There have also been reports of stores in Flintshire running out, Siobhán Moore told Deeside.com, Boots in Mold had run out of handwash.

[Handwash shelf in Asda Queensferry on Thursday morning]

Images of bare shelves at supermarkets have been posted on social media over the past few days as people begin to stockpile essential items such as toilet rolls, perhaps in the belief that shops will close for long periods.

But, the UK Governments Chief scientific adviser urged the public to remain calm as there was “absolutely no reason” to panic.

He said: “I think the advice is that there is absolutely no reason to be doing any panic buying of any sort or going out and keeping large supplies of things.”

“Clearly there will need to be measures in cases of household quarantine for making sure food is in the right place at the right time but we imagine that could be a rolling case of household quarantine if that measure becomes necessary, and clearly things will need to be in place for care homes and so on if that decision is made.”

Sir Patrick added: “What you don’t want is to end up in a position where people end up socially isolated in the wrong way and you certainly don’t want a situation where people are afraid to come to their front door for fear of catching something.”

Flintshire Councillor Christine Jones questioned the public’s attitude to hygiene she said: “Why don’t people take this much notice of hygiene normally, it should be part of your normal daily routine. No one panics when it is Flu season.”

There is currently no vaccine to prevent Novel Coronavirus – COVID 19, Public Health Wales (PHW) says the best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus through good hygiene.

PHW said: “There are general principles you can follow to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses such as Novel Coronavirus.”

These include, Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

If you feel unwell, stay at home and do not attend work or school.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the bin, and then wash your hands immediately.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces in the home and work environment.”

Further advice from PHW: https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/latest-information-on-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/novel-coronavirus-covid-19-faqs-english/

UK Government advice: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-information-for-the-public