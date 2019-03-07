Shaking chairs, scented sprays, wind and rain: Looks like 4DX is coming to Cineworld in Broughton

A revolutionary cinematic experience “which stimulates all five senses” looks like it is coming to Cineworld in Broughton.

Plans have been submitted to Flintshire County Council which propose to add a ‘4DX’ logo to the current Cineworld sign on the outside of the cinema complex.

4DX screens have high-tech motion seats that move in synchronization with the film, special effects are added in line with the action on screen.

These effects include wind, water, fog, lightning, bubbles, rain, scents and snow.

The film itself can be in both 2D and 3D formats.

Cineworld website states: “Every seat in a 4DX auditorium moves along with the action, and you get truly immersed in the movie.

“When it rains on screen, it rains in the cinema; when there’s a car chase, you can smell the burning rubber; when there’s a storm, you’ll feel the wind on your face.”

Cineworld currently has around 20 4DX screens across the UK.

Along with the application to erect new signage proposals have been submitted to create a glazed screen extension of the Starbucks at the front of Cineworld.

A diagram accompanying the planning application shows an extended seating area which will be covered by conservatory style glazing should the planning application be granted.

A consultation period in which Flintshire Council seeks comments from the public has opened, a decision whether to grant planning permission is expected sometime before April 10.