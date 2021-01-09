Shadow Education Minister describes extension of school closures in Wales as ‘disappointing’ for learners and parents

The Shadow Education Minister has described the announcement that Welsh schools will remain closed until half-term as “disappointing” for learners and parents.

Welsh Conservative MS Suzy Davies acknowledged that the move by the Welsh Government, which is applicable unless Covid infection rates drop, is a “sensible safety-first measure”.

However, she said not enough reassurance had been offered on how schools would eventually re-open.

She also reiterated calls for teachers to be vaccinated as a priority once the four most vulnerable groups are immunised against Covid-19.





She said: “Safety of course must be the top priority. However, schools are closing because of activity outside the school estate not within it.

“MSs need full details of the evidence of that as well as the action that has been taken to date to try and stop it – before announcements are made in the media.

“This way of doing things doesn’t equip us to answer the questions which pour in on the back of press statements.

“We have seen nothing that will reassure learners as to what plans the government has in place to get our schools back open and our young people learning again.

“What does a “significant drop” in cases mean? Early sight of return-to-school “catch up” plans would be useful, especially as Welsh Labour-led Government committed £29 million to catch up activity last year.

“Welsh Conservatives have called for early vaccination of school staff, once the four priority groups have been treated.

“We have had no indication from Welsh Government that they have been prepared to work with colleagues across the UK to make that happen.

“Everyone recognises how the virus has damaged education, affecting pupils and teachers alike, and no stone should be left unturned.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford today said everyone must stay at home to save lives as he confirmed the alert level four coronavirus restrictions in Wales will continue.

On schools the Welsh Government said: “Unless there is a significant reduction in cases of coronavirus before 29 January – the date of the next three-week review of the regulations – school and college students will continue to learn online until the February half term.”

Regarding the wider restrictions, Mr Drakeford said: “The coronavirus pandemic has reached a significant point. Cases in Wales remain very high and our NHS is under real and sustained pressure.

“The alert level four restrictions we introduced before Christmas must remain in place to keep us all safe. To slow the spread of the virus, we all must stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

“These feel like dark times but the new Covid-19 vaccines are being rolled out across Wales, giving us a path out of this pandemic.

“It will take a huge effort to vaccinate everyone and, despite the end of this pandemic being in sight, it is more important than ever that we follow the rules and stay at home. We have made so many sacrifices together and we mustn’t stop now.”