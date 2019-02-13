Senedd agrees police funding settlement of nearly £144m for 2019-20

Welsh Government’s contribution to police finance was approved by the Senedd yesterday, Tuesday, February 13.

It was approved by 38 votes to 8 with one abstention.

While policing is non-devolved, local authorities and the Welsh Government provide a sizable proportion of the money given to Wales’ four police forces.

In 2019-20, the Welsh Government’s contribution will be £143.4million of the total £357million given to the police.

The Welsh Government will also continue to finance 500 police & community support officers:

“The Welsh Government is committed to working with Police & Crime Commissioners and chief constables to ensure funding challenges are managed in ways that minimise the impact on community safety in Wales. As part of this, the Welsh Government in its 2019-20 budget has made provision for a further year of funding for the 500 additional community support officers recruited under the previous programme for government commitment.”

– Minister for Local Government & Housing, Julie James AM (Lab, Swansea West)

Plaid Cymru voted against the budget motion.

Leanne Wood AM (Plaid, Rhondda) said, “It has to be said that it cannot either be acceptable or sustainable for the funding for policing and community safety in its broadest sense to be split between two Parliaments and two Governments in this way. It makes absolutely no sense.”

The Senedd has consistently voted in favour of devolution of policing.

