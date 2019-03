Police are appealing to the public for help in locating scooter stolen from Shotton overnight.

The NECO Alex One 125 scooter was taken from a property on Brook Road sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The scooter, registration number MF18 WLR is fairly distinctive, it has a large LCD rider display, king and queen seat and spoked aluminium wheels.

If you spot it call police on 101 quoting reference number 19100137822