News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Eastbound A55 in Flintshire reopens following a collision

Published: Monday, Apr 22nd, 2019
Share:

Update: Traffic Wales said at 8.06pm – #A55 – J31 Caerwys : Eastbound – both Lanes Now Open congestion remain in the area thank you for your patience.”

Earlier Report: A section of the eastbound A55 in Flintshire is currently closed following a collision near Holywell.

Traffic is queuing back to Rhuallt Hill, routes through Lloc and Holywell are busy as a result of the closure which was put in place at 6.45pm.

Commenting on the A55 Traffic, Incidents and Info Facebook page Sonia said:

“Accident just after Holywell. Traffic can’t move. Not sure what’s happened but looked like a biker off their bike possibly.”

Latest traffic report states:

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J31 A5151 (Caerwys) to J32 A5026 (Holywell). Congestion to J28 (Ruallt / Waen). Road closed since 18:45.

Trapped traffic remains at the scene. Routes through Lloc and Holywell are busy as traffic looks to divert”

Police have said:
“A55 eastbound junction 31 Caerwys. Reports of an RTC blocking both lanes. Traffic is already heavy in this area so please delay your journey if possible or make alternative arrangements. Thank you for your patience.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Coronation Street cheesemaker to headline Mold Food Festival.

Around 100 people attended ‘peaceful protest’ in Deeside as bid to ‘rescue’ young pony continues

Owners urged to keep dogs on leads near livestock

Arriva’s website finally confirms vital Number 12 bus will be withdrawn later this month

County Lines arrest following joint Merseyside and North Wales police operation

Appeal after man repeatedly kicked and punched by three teenage boys in Chester city centre

Utilities construction firm enters plans for new office building on Deeside Industrial Park

Life-saving defibrillators fitted in Roads Policing vehicles across North Wales

Updated: A494 tribute to vandalised ‘Cofiwch Dryweryn’ mural painted over within two hours by ‘authorities’


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn