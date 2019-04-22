Eastbound A55 in Flintshire reopens following a collision

Update: Traffic Wales said at 8.06pm – “#A55 – J31 Caerwys : Eastbound – both Lanes Now Open congestion remain in the area thank you for your patience.”

🚗🚙🚧🚧 — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) April 22, 2019

Earlier Report: A section of the eastbound A55 in Flintshire is currently closed following a collision near Holywell.

Traffic is queuing back to Rhuallt Hill, routes through Lloc and Holywell are busy as a result of the closure which was put in place at 6.45pm.

Commenting on the A55 Traffic, Incidents and Info Facebook page Sonia said:

“Accident just after Holywell. Traffic can’t move. Not sure what’s happened but looked like a biker off their bike possibly.”

Latest traffic report states:

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J31 A5151 (Caerwys) to J32 A5026 (Holywell). Congestion to J28 (Ruallt / Waen). Road closed since 18:45.

Trapped traffic remains at the scene. Routes through Lloc and Holywell are busy as traffic looks to divert”

Police have said:

“A55 eastbound junction 31 Caerwys. Reports of an RTC blocking both lanes. Traffic is already heavy in this area so please delay your journey if possible or make alternative arrangements. Thank you for your patience.”