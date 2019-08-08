A548 through Flint reopens following earlier collision

Update: The road has reopened
Earlier report: A section of the A548 through Flint is currently closed due to a collision.
Reports say a car has hit the railing outside Flintshire Homes Estate agents.
Latest traffic report for the area states:
“Road blocked and very slow traffic due to accident , one vehicle involved on A548 Holywell Street at Church Street.
Accident happened around 08:40am where a car has gone into the railings outside the Flintshire Homes estate agents and blocking the road heading towards Aldi.”