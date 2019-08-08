News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A548 through Flint reopens following earlier collision

Published: Thursday, Aug 8th, 2019
Update: The road has reopened 

Earlier report: A section of the A548 through Flint is currently closed due to a collision.

Reports say a car has hit the railing outside Flintshire Homes Estate agents.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road blocked and very slow traffic due to accident , one vehicle involved on A548 Holywell Street at Church Street.

Accident happened around 08:40am where a car has gone into the railings outside the Flintshire Homes estate agents and blocking the road heading towards Aldi.”

