A548 Deeside Industrial Estate reopens following earlier closure due to a collision

Update: The road appears to have reopened its understood four people were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with minor injuries.

Previous report: North Wales Police are advising motorists to avoid the A548 through Deeside Industrial Estate following a road traffic collision.

Police say the road is closed between the zone 2 roundabout and the roundabout at Parkway near Starbucks.

They have asked drivers to find alternative route whilst emergency services deal with the collision.

It’s understood an Air Ambulance is in attendance.

David tweeted Deeside.com saying: “Real bad crash by services heading to Flintshire bridge road closed for helicopters landing.”

Commenting on the Deeside.com Facebook Page, Dean said: “It happened Just after 2.30. One car crashed into a large road sign and one into a tall street light taking it out completely.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“A548 – Road closed due to accident on A548 Shotwick Road both ways from Parkway to Tenth Avenue. Between Starbucks Roundabout and Zone Two Roundabout”