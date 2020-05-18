M56 back open in Cheshire – Police launch appeal for witnesses after pedestrian is killed

Update: Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a collision with an HGV tanker in Cheshire early this morning.

Police were called to reports of a collision on the M56 in Cheshire, between junctions 12 and 14 at around 5.30am.

The motorway was closed eastbound for several hours while accident investigation work took place, it has since reopened but police have asked drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “On arrival it was found that a HGV tanker, travelling in the direction of Runcorn, had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured and liaised with officers at the scene.

As a result of the collision the M56 is currently closed eastbound while investigation work takes places at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any information which may aid the investigation, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML-707448.”





Earlier report: A section of the eastbound (heading away from Deeside) M56 has been closed in Cheshire following a serious collision.

The motorway is closed between J14 (Chester Services) and J12 (Runcorn) due to the collision, police and the ambulance service are at the scene.

In a tweet at just before 6.30am North West Motorway police said: “J14-12 M56 EB is closed due to a serious RTC it is likely to be closed for the next few hours”

Latest traffic report states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to police incident on M56 Eastbound from J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) to J12 A557 (Runcorn).

Road remains closed since 05:40. Traffic was held on the opposite side, but has since re-opened.

Congestion through Hapsford and Sutton Weaver as traffic looks to divert. Detour in operation – Via the solid diamond: A5117, A56 and A557.”

Diversion Route: Exit the M56 at J14 and follow the solid diamond symbol on local road signs.

This will route traffic A5117 southbound, the A56 southbound, A557 northbound to J12 of the M56.

Highways England has said: “There is a low bridge on this route with a clearance of 14’6″ (4.4m) on this route and it is unsuitable for vehicles over this height. #

Road users driving vehicles over this height will need to plan ahead and use alternative routes.

Road users intending on using the M56 eastbound in Cheshire should plan ahead and consider alternative routes and allow additional time for their journey.”