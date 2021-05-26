Section of A548 between Gronant and Prestatyn following a collision

Police have asked drivers to avoid a section of the A548 between Gronant and Prestatyn following a collision.

An air ambulance is reported to have landed close to the scene of the collision.

North Wales Police posted on social media:

“Road closed on the A548 between Gronant crossroad and Drivers garage in Prestatyn due to a Road Traffic Collision. Please avoid the area. Thank you”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed due to accident on A548 Prestatyn Road both ways between Gronant Crossroad and A547 Nant Drive (Nant Hall). Traffic is coping well. The road has been closed since 18:50.”