Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 26th May 2021

Section of A548 between Gronant and Prestatyn following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have asked drivers to avoid a section of the A548 between Gronant and Prestatyn following a collision.

An air ambulance is reported to have landed close to the scene of the collision.

North Wales Police posted on social media:

“Road closed on the A548 between Gronant crossroad and Drivers garage in Prestatyn due to a Road Traffic Collision. Please avoid the area. Thank you”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed due to accident on A548 Prestatyn Road both ways between Gronant Crossroad and A547 Nant Drive (Nant Hall). Traffic is coping well. The road has been closed since 18:50.”

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Dean Bennett – Family pay tribute to ‘best daddy ever’

News

Visitors to Wales urged to pack lateral flow test amid concerns over people travelling from Indian coronavirus variant hotspots

News

Additional 19m to support education and early years settings in Wales announced

News

Council bid to avoid paying £20,000 compensation to Flintshire woman who suffered ‘privacy loss’ is defeated

News

Forest of rare trees kept in the dark for major planting project in Flintshire

News

Council looks to develop new children’s assessment centre in Mold in bid to reduce ‘expensive’ social care placements

News

The ‘loophole’ which means Delyn constituents can’t trigger a by-election in wake of MP Rob Roberts sexual misconduct charges

News

Being bullied at school inspired Flintshire artist Dewi Tudur to write and illustrate new children’s book

News

Strictly star announces last Cha-Cha-Chance to nominate flintshire heroes for major awards

News





Read 398,728 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn