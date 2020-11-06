Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 6th Nov 2020

Updated: Fri 6th Nov

Second Covid-19 outbreak “affecting a small number of patients” declared at the Wrexham Maelor

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An outbreak “affecting a small number of patients has now been declared” at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The news was confirmed by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in an update released this afternoon, however no details on the number of cases was provided.

It is the second outbreak to have been declared at the hospital, which saw a large increase in the number of patients with coronavirus over the summer.

At its height in July there were almost 80 confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital.


The outbreak was declared over in September, with over 33 people reported as having died, with a report into the incident due this month.

Today the health board have also confirmed that an outbreak of COVID-19 infection that was declared on 31 August 2020 within the central region – including Glan Clwyd Hospital and community hospitals in Conwy and Denbighshire – has now been closed.

There are currently 33 patients in the health board’s central hospitals which are healthcare acquired COVID-19 cases, the majority of whom are now recovering.

Debra Hickman, Acting Executive Director of Nursing at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We have seen a rise in COVID-19 infections at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and a second outbreak affecting a small number of patients has now been declared.

“The virus is still circulating in our communities across North Wales.

“More patients with COVID-19 are being admitted into our hospitals. As our hospitals come under increasing pressure, keeping patients and staff safe from infection becomes more challenging.

“A significant risk is that a patient can test negative for COVID-19 while the virus is in its incubation period, and then test positive after being admitted to hospital.

“All hospitals face the challenge of balancing the risk of infection while providing care for those who need it.

“We are appealing to the public to continue to follow the government guidelines to help reduce the risk of infection our communities. This not only helps us to keep our staff and patients safe, but will also keep your families and loved ones safe as well.”

Deeside’s temporary hospital will begin to receive patients from next week.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said on Thursday, “detailed work has been carried out to identify the most appropriate patients to receive care at the hospital”

The 250 bed  hospital built at Deeside Leisure Centre has remained unused during the pandemic but “up to” 30 beds will open from Monday.

The site will be used to care for COVID-19 recovering patients who need ongoing care.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police chief calls for people in North Wales to observe Remembrance Sunday commemorations from home

News

Flintshire council leader says education in ‘can’t be provided Harry Potter-style’ amid concerns over large school deficits

News

Flintshire council could up spend on free school meals to ensure children don’t go hungry

News

Investigation ‘ongoing’ after police seize cash, machete and mini ‘prison’ phone in Connah’s Quay

News

Coleg Cambria to host two-week virtual showcase of courses

News

Hope House volunteer retires after 26 years of service

News

North Wales Police & Crime Commissioner fears influx of people crossing border to shop at Broughton retail park

News

New data shows over 40% of Flintshire schools have recorded at least one positive COVID-19 case since start of term

News

“Not a question of if, but when” – Minister confirms Economic Resilience Fund 4 will take place

News





Read 584,928 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn