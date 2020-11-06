Second Covid-19 outbreak “affecting a small number of patients” declared at the Wrexham Maelor

An outbreak “affecting a small number of patients has now been declared” at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The news was confirmed by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in an update released this afternoon, however no details on the number of cases was provided.

It is the second outbreak to have been declared at the hospital, which saw a large increase in the number of patients with coronavirus over the summer.

At its height in July there were almost 80 confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital.





The outbreak was declared over in September, with over 33 people reported as having died, with a report into the incident due this month.

Today the health board have also confirmed that an outbreak of COVID-19 infection that was declared on 31 August 2020 within the central region – including Glan Clwyd Hospital and community hospitals in Conwy and Denbighshire – has now been closed.

There are currently 33 patients in the health board’s central hospitals which are healthcare acquired COVID-19 cases, the majority of whom are now recovering.

Debra Hickman, Acting Executive Director of Nursing at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We have seen a rise in COVID-19 infections at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and a second outbreak affecting a small number of patients has now been declared.

“The virus is still circulating in our communities across North Wales.

“More patients with COVID-19 are being admitted into our hospitals. As our hospitals come under increasing pressure, keeping patients and staff safe from infection becomes more challenging.

“A significant risk is that a patient can test negative for COVID-19 while the virus is in its incubation period, and then test positive after being admitted to hospital.

“All hospitals face the challenge of balancing the risk of infection while providing care for those who need it.

“We are appealing to the public to continue to follow the government guidelines to help reduce the risk of infection our communities. This not only helps us to keep our staff and patients safe, but will also keep your families and loved ones safe as well.”

Deeside’s temporary hospital will begin to receive patients from next week.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said on Thursday, “detailed work has been carried out to identify the most appropriate patients to receive care at the hospital”

The 250 bed hospital built at Deeside Leisure Centre has remained unused during the pandemic but “up to” 30 beds will open from Monday.

The site will be used to care for COVID-19 recovering patients who need ongoing care.