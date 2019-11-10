Sealand Road set for overnight closures this week for resurfacing work

A section of the A548 Sealand Road is set to be closed for up to five nights this week for resurfacing work.

The road, between Western Avenue – the border with Flintshire – and A540 Deva Link, will be shut from Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

A Cheshire West and Chester Council notes states:

“Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 the effect of which will be to prohibit traffic on the following lengths of roads in Blacon to enable Carriageway Resurfacing works to be carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Sealand Road – From A540 Deva Link to Western Avenue.

“The closure will come into force on 11th November 2019 and will be in force for a maximum of five days. It is anticipated that the work will last for approximately 5 days.”

A diversion route (mapped below) will be in operation.