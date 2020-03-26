Sealand based DECA set to remain operational throughout coronavirus pandemic

Sealand based Defence Electronics and Components Agency (DECA) is set to remain operational throughout the COVID-19 emergency.

DECA provides maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities for a range of electronic and general equipment for Ministry of Defense platforms.

The agency will “deliver key Defence and National Security outputs, support overseas operations (where possible), and MOD contingency plans held at readiness to provide Military Assistance to the Civil Authorities.— It said in a statement today.

A DECA spokesperson said: “Business Continuity planning is based on our ability to support those tasks which are critical to Defence and National Security interests in these challenging times, with DECA seeking urgent assistance from our customers to determine which of their products fall into these categories.

We are currently contacting our customers to establish which tasks are critical so that we can plan and resource accordingly while at the same time complying with Government advice on home working for those non-critical activities or where people can operate remotely.

We also appreciate that, as the on-going situation continues to develop, critical tasks will emerge and priorities will change and we will keep our customers updated to reflect this.”