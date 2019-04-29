Scouts from across Flintshire take part in day of community projects as part of patron saint celebrations

Scouts from across Flintshire took part in a day of community projects on Sunday as part of their St. Georges Day Celebrations.

Over 200 local Scouts provided more than 400 hours of work on various projects during the day.

St. George is the patron saint of Scouting, and every year Scouts celebrate St. Georges day by renewing their promise.

This year, Flintshire Scouts decided to do something a bit different to celebrate their patrons saint.

For part of the day, the Scouts, aged from 6 to 18 years old, took part in a fun day at a local campsite, where they enjoyed activities such as inflatables, archery and zip lines.

For the second part of the day they helped out at various community projects across Flintshire, varying from painting walls in play parks, and planting new shrubs in village centers, to litter picking around towns.

Explorer Scout Leader, and one of the organisers of the event, Steven Love said, “After asking our young members how they wanted to celebrate our Patron Saint it became clear we needed to do something different from the usual parades and church services.

Listening to their feedback we decided to host our community action sessions and the fun day which have been a real hit with all involved.

We are very lucky in Flintshire to have Scout groups in almost every corner of the County, and they are run entirely by dedicated adult volunteers.

The communities where we are based are extremely supportive and appreciative of the Scouts so it felt right to give something back.

Being a Scouts is all about developing skills for life and experiencing adventure, the event really encompassed the spirit of this, and proved that now, more than ever, we are really relevant to young people and their development”

One of the communities the Scouts worked in was Penyffordd, where they helped brighten up the local clock tower in the center of the village as well as clearing weeds and rubble the British legion car park.

Penyffordd Councilor David Williams said, “The village scout group recently approached me for ideas on how they could support the community.

On viewing various possibilities we met with the leaders and together decided to look at the area around the village clock, where they carried out some weeding, and put some new plants and shrubs put in, they also cleared out the flowers boxes in that area, re-stocked them with new plants, and gave them a new lick of paint.

The work was all carried out to a really high standard and the village is very grateful for the effort of these young people who are a credit to their families, the community and their generation.”