Schoolgirl football team from Holywell set to represent Flintshire in National Finals

Published: Wednesday, Oct 16th, 2019
A Holywell primary school is celebrating the success of its girls’ football team after they won the county’s recent five-a-side tournament held at Deeside Leisure Centre.

The year 5/6 Ysgol Maes Y Felin scooped the Debbie Lawrence Cup after beating Ewloe Green Primary School 1-0. 

Debbie, who sadly passed away earlier this year, had been associated with Flintshire Primary School Sports for a number of years and especially football. 

She had also taught at Ewloe Green Primary School for over sixteen years, which made the tournament final a particularly poignant occasion.

[Cledwyn Ashford presenting the Debbie Lawrence Cup to the victors at the Flintshire Five-a-Side Tournament.]

Connie Crofts scored the winning goal with a free kick.  Leading up to the final, the girls beat Ysgol Sychdyn 2-1, Ysgol Gwynedd 4-0, Drury primary School 2-1 and Ysgol Glan Aber 2-1, with goals scored by Daisy Blythin and Connie.

The team will now go on to represent Flintshire at the Welsh finals which will be held in Newtown in March.

David Thomas, deputy headteacher at Ysgol Maes Y Felin said: “We are so proud of the girls.  They played magnificently throughout the tournament, showing great skill and maturity.

“I would like to thank Steve Thomas from Aura for organising the tournament and giving the girls a fantastic opportunity to showcase their talents.

“We are now looking forward to the Welsh finals and will be training hard in the run up to the event.”

Main Photo: Ysgol Maes Y Felin held a special assembly to honour the girls’ success. Left to right: Isabelle Roberts, Daisy Lovatt, Connie Crofts, Daisy Blythin, Kayleigh Williams and Lola Cain.

