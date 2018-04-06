San Francisco investment firm acquires Ewloe based LDF Group

Ewloe based LDF Group has been acquired by US investment firm White Oak Global Advisors.

LDF which was established in 1986, is one of the largest independent finance providers for small- and medium-size enterprises in the U.K.

The company which employs 220 in Ewloe and four other offices in Stewarton, Manchester, London and Southampton has over 10,000 clients across a diversified set of industries.

White Oak CEO, Andre Hakkak said:

“LDF has been on an incredible growth trajectory, completing over £500 million of financing to small businesses across the U.K. in 2017 alone, and we are confident that the business will continue to grow with the backing of White Oak.”

LDF say they remain committed to helping UK businesses and their lease and loan funding provision will remain unchanged.

‘LDF will continue to provide the same level of support and service to our clients under the same model, though crucially, this is now backed by increased resources to deliver more financing, products and opportunities to entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the UK, effectively reinforcing our offering to UK SMEs.’ A spokesperson said.

LDF Managing Director, Peter Alderson said:

“While LDF has had a phenomenal growth story over the past 3 years, we are still barely scratching the surface of the opportunities that we see every day through our various channels of interaction with clients.

“White Oak share that view of the market and are willing to invest the capital and expertise to grow this businesses product and geographical reach.

They also have product capability in the US that we will be looking to introduce into the UK market and most importantly a common culture and focus on client service. I think the next few years are going to be very exciting.”

