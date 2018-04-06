independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

San Francisco investment firm acquires Ewloe based LDF Group

Published: Friday, Apr 6th, 2018
Share:

Ewloe based LDF Group has been acquired by US investment firm White Oak Global Advisors.

LDF which was established in 1986, is one of the largest independent finance providers for small- and medium-size enterprises in the U.K.

The company which employs 220 in Ewloe and four other offices in Stewarton, Manchester, London and Southampton has over 10,000 clients across a diversified set of industries.

White Oak CEO, Andre Hakkak said:

“LDF has been on an incredible growth trajectory, completing over £500 million of financing to small businesses across the U.K. in 2017 alone, and we are confident that the business will continue to grow with the backing of White Oak.”

LDF say they remain committed to helping UK businesses and their lease and loan funding provision will remain unchanged.

‘LDF will continue to provide the same level of support and service to our clients under the same model, though crucially, this is now backed by increased resources to deliver more financing, products and opportunities to entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the UK, effectively reinforcing our offering to UK SMEs.’ A spokesperson said.

LDF Managing Director, Peter Alderson said:

“While LDF has had a phenomenal growth story over the past 3 years, we are still barely scratching the surface of the opportunities that we see every day through our various channels of interaction with clients.

“White Oak share that view of the market and are willing to invest the capital and expertise to grow this businesses product and geographical reach.

They also have product capability in the US that we will be looking to introduce into the UK market and most importantly a common culture and focus on client service. I think the next few years are going to be very exciting.”

Find out more about LDF on their Facebook page here: Facebook.com/LDFgroup

LATEST NEWS:

Police close A5104 near Treuddyn due to a collision

World Cup beckons for Airbus engineering duo

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault in Chester fast food restaurant

New traffic management measures to be trialled from next week on Deeside Industrial Estate

Police launch investigation after sausage rolls laced with ‘blue pills and white powder’ found in Prestatyn

Missing teen from Saltney found safe and well

Valkyries Rugby Club set to launch a new era for girls rugby in Deeside

NHS non-emergency 111 helpline to be rolled out across Wales – over the next 3 years

No plans to introduce 4 weekly bin collections in Flintshire

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn