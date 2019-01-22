Saltney man who made nearly 80,000 indecent images of children jailed

A 63-year-old man has been jailed after admitting making nearly 80,000 indecent images of children.

Paul Baumanis, of High Street, Saltney, pleaded guilty to four counts of making indecent images and videos of children and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals at Chester Magistrates’ Court on 21 December 2018.

He was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday 18 January, where he was jailed for 16 months.

The case against Baumanis began when Cheshire Constabulary became aware that he was registered on a social media site that had previously been used to share child sexual exploitation material.

After looking into the intelligence received, officers executed a warrant at Baumanis’ previous home in Western Avenue, Blacon, Chester, on 1 June 2018.

They arrested him on suspicion of making, possessing and sharing indecent images of children and seized his internet enabled devices and computer hardware.

Forensic examination of these revealed that between 1 October 2007 and 1 June 2018 Baumanis had made 77,433 indecent images and videos of children being sexually exploited, including 284 of category A (the most serious type), and possessed 13 extreme pornographic images involving dogs.

Baumanis was subsequently charged with the offences and pleaded guilty to them at his first opportunity to do so.

Following his sentencing, Detective Constable Viv Wilson, of Cheshire Constabulary’s Paedophile and Cyber Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation into Baumanis’ online activity showed him to be a professional paedophile who used the internet and social media to sexually exploit vulnerable victims for his own sexual gratification.

“He made a large number of images and videos of children being sexually exploited and abused and we are pleased that he is now behind bars facing the consequences of his offending.”

In addition to his custodial sentence, Baumanis was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

He was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and has to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

DC Wilson added: “We are committed to pursuing and bringing to justice those who engage in online child sexual exploitation and play a part in the sexual abuse of children and I hope that the sentence that has been handed to Baumanis deters others from committing similar offences.”

To report a sexual offence call Cheshire Constabulary on 101. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

The Lucy Faithfull Foundation, a charity which looks to prevent the sexual abuse of children across the UK has a confidential and anonymous helpline:

“If you are concerned about what you are looking at online, or the online behaviour of someone you know, you can call the confidential and anonymous ‘Stop It Now’ helpline on 0808 1000 900 for advice, support and help to stop. Or visit https://get-help.stopitnow. org.uk/ to find out more.”