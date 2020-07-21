Safety measures set to be implemented at a roundabout in Broughton which has seen multiple crashes

The Welsh Government has said it intents to implement safety measures at a Broughton roundabout following a number of crashes.

Police dealt with another single vehicles collision on Sunday where a car had collided with safety barriers, it prompted a plea from officers asking motorists to take care at the roundabout.

Damaged safety barriers have been removed following previous collisions but not replaced leaving traffic cones protecting the only pathway into a housing estate from vehicles.

Residents living on the nearby Parc Jasmin estate fear someone will be killed if a car comes off the road and onto the pathway.





The road is currently an advisory 30mph limit but residents have called for traffic calming measures introduced.

A spokesperson for Parc Jasmin Neighbourhood Watch said “Unfortunately cars are crashing through the safety barrier on a regular basis.

Vehicles travel at excessive speed from the A55.

Residents are genuinely concerned that it will only be a matter of time before someone is killed.

There is only one entrance/exit into the estate so any residents that are leaving on foot have to walk on that path.

After the last crash, the safety barrier was removed but it has never been replaced. In its place are cones which are not acceptable.

Residents have contacted the agencies responsible for the roundabout and Flintshire council but it appears that nothing is being done.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami wrote the Welsh Government who have now responded.

The letter states: “Subject to statutory consultation, a permanent 30 mile per hour speed limit on the roundabout and a section of the

BS125, and a 40 mile per hour speed limit on the remainder of the B road.”

As a result of ongoing monitoring by the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NMWTRA) and correspondence from residents, the Welsh Government says it has “extended the scope of the scheme to include engineering measures to encouraging drivers to slow down as they approach the junction.”

“This design is ongoing, it is the Welsh Governments intention to implement the measures this year. So as well as the reduction in speed limit, there will be engineering measures to address the collisions at the roundabout.”

NMWTRA undertakes surveys of the A55, Broughton Roundabout on an annual basis for skid

resistance and also analyse reported skid related collisions.

The letter says “Due to re-texturing work on the roundabout in year 2017/18 and no reported accidents, these would be involving the police and injury.

prior to the time of investigation in 2019, the decision was taken to ‘monitor’ the roundabout.”

“The Welsh Government will look to resurface the roundabout approaches in conjunction with the new traffic signage.”

The government goes on to say that barriers are bespoke and “as a result haye to be produced to order… Covid-19 outbreak has caused a delay in production.

As soon as the safety barriers are available, they will be reinstated.”

Traffic calming measures need to be implemented to safeguard residents.”

A North Wales Roads Police spokesperson said: “We are asking the public to take extra care when approaching one of the main roundabouts coming off the A55 into the Broughton area of Flintshire, there have been several accidents where crash barriers have been damaged, some of which have not yet been replaced, it is currently an advisory 30mph limit, please adhere to it and slow down.

This roundabout is close to a large housing estate and also Broughton retail park, be mindful upon approach.”

Vice-Chair of Broughton and Bretton Community Council Ryan McKeown said:

“As a community council we have tried to work with the trunk road agency on this even Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami and members of Flintshire Council Cabinet have taken this up but nothing seems to get done.

There will be a tragic accident one day

The surfacing is inadequate in my opinion but also what you can legislate for us stupid drivers who come off the slip road too quickly and lose control.

The Trunk Road agency have all the data of these accidents yet still do nothing to help.”