Safety improvements at a Flintshire accident black spot set to begin in January

Council bosses in Flintshire have secured funding from the Welsh Government to make a raft of safety improvements at an accident black spot in Bagillt.

Work will begin in early January to improve the junction of A548 and A5026 which has seen a high number of road traffic collisions over the years.

Proposed improvement work includes amendments to lanes on the A548 approaches to the junction and the introduction of “splitter islands” which will separate opposing directions of traffic.

A speed limit reduction to 40mph will also be introduced along with the installation of new traffic signals with a toucan crossing over the A548. The improvement scheme will see the existing slip road from A548 onto A5026 closed.

Bagillt is the only coastal community in Flintshire which has no safe pedestrian or cycle access to the coast as the A548 dual carriageway cuts right through the local community, preventing access to both the Wales and Dee Coast Paths.

Improvements will see the construction of a cycle and footway linking to the Wales Coast Path.

Councillor Carolyn Thomas, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, said:

“This scheme will improve the safety for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

Its historic collision record has been exacerbated by vehicles crossing each other from both directions in the central reservation area, forcing them to have to cross a wide expanse of road which is extremely busy and fast moving.

Local residents and the two schools in the village will also benefit from being able to safely visit the coastal paths.

The Council apologises in advance for any delay and disruption the works may cause.

Temporary traffic notices have been put in place to restrict access turning right A548 westbound into the Industrial Estate and a closure will be in place for entry and exit to the A5026, for the duration of the works.

Access to businesses and properties in the vicinity of the works will be maintained throughout the period of these important improvement works.”

The work, funded through the Road Safety Grant, is due to start on Monday, 8 January and is expected to take ten weeks to complete.