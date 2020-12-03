RSPCA Cymru worried about unwanted animals during winter following increase in ownership

More than 300 abandoned animals were reported to RSPCA Cymru last winter as the charity are worried about unwanted animals following an increase in ownership.

A total of 316 reports were received in Wales, the highest number coming from Cardiff, 38, and Swansea, 28, whilst Flintshire, 18, ranks sixth highest.

Of these reports were six rabbits abandoned inside a box in Cardiff as well as Eggnog the hamster who was dumped in Swansea both last year.

Last month, there was 985 reports of dumped and unwanted animals to the RSPCA across England and Wales – 57 coming from Wales which included the abandonment of a lovebird left in a cage on the side of a road in Caerau, Cardiff.





The charity says reports of increased pet ownership, coupled with a possible recession could see more pets abandoned this year.

Dermot Murphy, Chief Inspectorate Officer, said: “During the lockdown there have been reports of a rise in people buying or adopting new pets, often for the very first time.

“Whilst it’s great that so many people have become pet owners and have found their pet to be a real source of comfort during these challenging times, we are concerned that some people may have bought a pet on impulse without considering how their lifestyle might change once the pandemic ends.

“On top of that, we are facing real economic uncertainties, and, as in previous recessions, people may simply find themselves unable to afford their pet.

“The last thing we want to see is animals dumped and left out in the cold, so we’d urge anyone who is struggling to care for their pets to please reach out to friends, family and charities for support instead.”

An online poll carried out by the RSPCA between 1-2 October, conducted by YouGov, revealed over one in ten, 11 per cent, pet owners had taken on a pet during lockdown and, of those, nearly one in ten, 9 per cent, said their pet had been more expensive than they had first expected.

A third of those who own a pet, 33 per cent, said they were worried that pets bought during lockdown will be abandoned if people returned to work and 31 per cent said they were concerned pets will be dumped this Christmas if people were struggling.

Mr Murphy said: “We would always urge anyone considering getting a pet to thoroughly do their research to make sure they can give them the time, money and care they need for the rest of their lives.

“As the impact of the pandemic puts a strain on people’s finances and as many people start to return to work or some kind of normality, the fear is that we will see a surge in abandoned and neglected animals coming into our care.”

The most common concern reported to the RSPCA last winter across England and Wales was neglect, with more than 76 reports a day relating to pain and disease, totalling 6,916, and 57 reports a day for unsuitable environments, totalling 5,134.

Since the start of lockdown, between 23 March and 29 November, the RSPCA has received 11,052 reports about abandoned animals across England and Wales.

The charity’s Animal Rescue Teams are out on the frontline 365 days a year to help animals in need, so donating £25 could help keep them on the road.

This winter, the RSPCA expects to rescue thousands of animals from neglect, cruelty and suffering, so to help them reach these animals visit www.rspca.org.uk/xmas for more information.