RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch – Local housebuilder encouraging Deeside residents to get involved

Deeside residents are being encouraged to invite birds into their garden this month by local housebuilder David Wilson Homes (DWH)

Big Garden Birdwatch, the RSPB national wildlife survey takes place from 28th to 30th of January across the UK and householders in Deeside can get involved with the help of DWH.

They are giving away free bird seed and RSPB ‘Big Garden Birdwatch’ info packs which are available from their at Wepre Green showroom in Connah’s Quay.

Steve Jackson, Sales Director at DWH North West, said:

The Big Garden Birdwatch is such an exciting event and we wanted to encourage Deeside homeowners and house hunters to get involved and invite birds into their garden. Birds are absolutely mesmerising in their behaviours and this is something that, as a nation, we should be able to appreciate more. We hope these tips will help to encourage wildlife into people’s gardens and give birds a home this season.

DWH North West has teamed up with the RSPB to give its top tips on how new residents can give nature a home and ensure they have plenty of feathered friends close by to document.

The activities are simple and easy to do, yet can help transform a brand new garden into a wildlife haven for birds.

1. Provide plenty of food

To ensure the birds pay a visit to your new garden, be sure to lay out plenty of food to entice them, including seeds and suet which can be put in a bird feeder or on a roofed bird table.

2. Create a sparrow street

Introduce a nestbox into your garden and give somewhere for House sparrows to raise their chicks. Sadly, the UK population of House sparrows has halved in recent years, so the RSPB is encouraging people to build sparrow boxes and put them up in their gardens, providing shelter and a home for the birds. Sparrows like to have their friends nearby so why not encourage a colony of them in your garden by building a sparrow street and putting a row of them together?

3. Plant a tree in your garden

Trees play a vital part in offering birds a home so why not invite them into your garden by planting your very own tree? They offer song perches, nesting sites, safe retreats, and highways in the sky, so there’s no reason why this wouldn’t help bring some wildlife into your own garden. This works with trees of all sizes, so don’t think because you have a smaller garden you might not be able to take part, as apple trees are a perfect choice for those with less room.

For a simple step-by-step guide to each of these activities, visit the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch page here: rspb.org.uk/get-involved.

Adrian Thomas, Communications Officer at the RSPB, said:

“The Big Garden Birdwatch gives us a great snapshot of how our garden birds are faring and we need to know this information for new-build houses as well as older properties. “With just a bit of effort, we know new homes for people can be great homes for the nation’s favourite birds too.”

