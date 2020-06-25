Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 25th Jun 2020

Updated: Thu 25th Jun

Royal Mail to cut 2000 management jobs due to coronavirus challenges

Royal Mail has said it is cutting 2,000 management jobs as it struggles to deal with the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

The cuts are intended to deliver cost savings of £130m a year.

Royal Mail said the coronavirus outbreak had accelerated the trends as numbers of parcels sent increase and letters reduce. 
 
The move will mainly affect central and support roles rather than postal delivery workers. 

Keith Williams, interim Executive Chair, Royal Mail Group, commented: “In recent years, our UK business has not adapted quickly enough to the changes in our marketplace of more parcels and fewer letters. COVID-19 has accelerated those trends, presenting additional challenges.

“Regrettably, we are also proposing a management restructure impacting around 2,000 roles.


We are committed to conducting the upcoming consultation process carefully and sensitively.

We will work closely with our managers and their representatives during this difficult period, including supporting them as they transition into the next stage in their careers.”

 



