Royal Mail to cut 2000 management jobs due to coronavirus challenges
Royal Mail has said it is cutting 2,000 management jobs as it struggles to deal with the effects of the coronavirus crisis.
The cuts are intended to deliver cost savings of £130m a year.
“Regrettably, we are also proposing a management restructure impacting around 2,000 roles.
We are committed to conducting the upcoming consultation process carefully and sensitively.
We will work closely with our managers and their representatives during this difficult period, including supporting them as they transition into the next stage in their careers.”
