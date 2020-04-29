Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th Apr 2020

Wed 29th Apr

Rob Roberts MP praise for Delyn postal workers on #PostalWorkersDay

Delyn MP Rob Roberts has written to postal workers at the Flint and Mold Delivery Offices on National Postal Workers Day to thank them for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Royal Mail team collect, sort and deliver letters, parcels and packets to thousands of businesses and homes 6 days a week across our community. 

Their work is essential in keep those who are most vulnerable in our society connected.

Rob Roberts said:

“It is especially important today on National Postal Workers Day that we give our thanks and praise to everyone who works in the post service for keeping our lines of communication open.

“Lots of people would feel isolated and disconnected if they didn’t get their post regularly.”



