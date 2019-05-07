News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

Published: Tuesday, May 7th, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Deeside Industrial Estate.

Flintshire County Council and contractor Roadway are continuing with construction of a new cycleway, bus stop infrastructure and regulated on street parking in Zone 2 of Deeside Industrial Park.

One way restrictions have been in place on Fourth Avenue from its junction with Second Avenue to its junction with Sixth Avenue and on Parkway from its junction with First Avenue to its junction with Sixth Avenue.

Signalisation work on A548 Parkway roundabout has now been completed (pictured above) and commissioning will start this week.

Resurfacing work on Tenth Avenue caused absolute chaos last week with some drivers stuck on the estate for over an hour.

A spokesperson said:

“Flintshire County Council apologises for any unavoidable delays caused during this essential work, and will continue to do everything possible to complete the scheme as efficiently as possible.”

A494 

The slip road at the Plough in Aston will be closed from 7.30pm on Monday through 6.30am on Wednesday – a diversion will be in place

Roadworks
A494 A494 Wb Offslip to Plough O/b, Aston, Flintshire
07 May — 08 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494 Westbound off-slip to Plough O/B, aSTON
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs DIVERSION: No exit from the A494 at Plough Lane Aston Westbound off-slip. Traffic will stay on the A494 to St Davids Ewloe off-slip. Traffic will take 5th exit on the roundabout and rejoin the A494 to Queensferry off-slip. Traffic will take 1st left onto Aston Road.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD501198612102630
A494 A494 Wb Onslip From Plough O/b, Aston, Flintshire
07 May — 08 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494 Westbound on-slip from Plough O/B, Aston
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs DIVERSION: No access to A494 from Plough Lane Aston Westbound on-slip. Traffic will be diverted to Aston Road Eastbound and re-join the A494 5th exit on Queensferry Roundabout
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5011986121957937
A5119 Main Road, Soughton, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOODLANDS , MAIN ROAD , SOUGHTON , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Renew Leaking Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594943902
A5119 Ruthin Road, Mold, Flintshire
07 May — 12 July
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: REAR NO. 17 LINDEN DRIVE – ADJ BRYN COCH HOUSE, UPPER BRYN COCH (OLDA494 CUT OFF UNADOPTED)
Works description: REPLACE 401M OF 6IN SI WITH 399M OF 140MM, 180MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER ANY AFFECTED SERVICES.
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253003001352320
A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
08 May — 10 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SIDE OF MOLLINGTON HOTEL…
Works description: Bbox Install 25mm and Meter Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000060289549
A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire
07 May — 08 May
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: PROPOSED PUMPING STATION, CHESTER ROAD, OAKENHOLT, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Renew Box Defect – Section 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594886005
A549 Mold Road, Buckley, Flintshire
07 May — 10 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 2
Works description: TRAFFIC LIGHT HEAD ONLY IN ASSOCIATION WITH NEW GAS CONNECTION TO 7A MOLD ROAD XY253004000147942
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000147942/PTS1
A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire
09 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Eastbound on-slip from A5104 Junction 36
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs DIVERSION: No access to A55 at Junction 36 eastbound off-slip. All traffic will be diverted to Junction 35 and return on the eastbound carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5011981162129578
A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire
09 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Westbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36 – Broughton
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs DIVERSION: No exit from the A494 at Plough Lane Aston Westbound offslip. Traffic will stay on the A494 to St Davids Ewloe offslip. Traffic will take 5th exit on the roundabout and rejoin the A494 to Queensferry offslip. Traffic will take 1st left onto Aston Road.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD501198115591726
A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to B5123 Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
08 May — 09 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Junction 32A Springfield off-slip, Pentre Halkyn – Westbound
Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011995101641707
A55 A55 Westbound Onslip From A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire
08 May — 09 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Junction 33 Northop on-slip Westbound
Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501199510638957
A55 Westbound Onslip A548 From B5123 Junction 32a, Holywell, Flintshire
08 May — 09 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Junction 32A Springfield on-slip, Pentre Halkyn – Westbound
Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011995101740964
Alltami Road, Soughton, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ALLTAMI ROAD FROM PLAS IFAN FARM TO ENT COBBLERS WOOD FARM SOUGHTON CLYWD CH7 6RH
Works description: ACCESS BT POLES TO PROVIDE NEW CABLE ,REF WN7VQG72. ROAD CLOSURE REQUIRED FOR SAFETY FOR UP TO 3 DAYS BETWEEN 0930-1530.SOME TREE CUTTING MAY BE REQUIRED .
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CN17W008MAYWN7VQG72
B5127 Mill Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
07 May — 10 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: S/O 1 BRUNSWICK ROAD
Works description: TRAFFIC LIGHT HEAD ONLY IN ASSOCIATION WITH NEW GAS CONNECTION TO 7A MOLD ROAD XY253004000147942
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000147942/PTS2
B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
09 May — 09 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF ETNA ROAD TO OPPOSITE 97
Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT BAY AND TWO POLES IN VERGE FOR OVERHEAD LINE WORKS
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW72002KPEE2-3
B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
09 May — 09 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH ETNA ROAD
Works description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW72002KPEE2
B5441 Old Aston Hill, Ewloe, Flintshire
07 May — 08 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Old Aston Hill Junction with A494, Aston Hill – Eastbound Exit and Entry Slips
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – Diversions in place
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501198615173034
Fairholme Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
08 May — 15 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Jct OF THE RIDINGS TO OUTSIDE 20,jct WITH THE RIDINGS TO OUTSIDE 18 , OUTSIDE AND OPPOSITE NO 2…
Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 156.0M, WP2) INSTALL VIRGIN ME…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767E
Link Lane From A55 to Little Chef Roundabout, Halkyn, Flintshire
08 May — 09 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Coed y Cra Junction (Link Lane to Little Chef Roundabout) Halkyn – Westbound
Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. MOBILE WORKS. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011995101259274
Pentre Road Junction to A55t, Halkyn, Flintshire
08 May — 09 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Junction 32B Pentre Halkyn off-slip / on-slip – Westbound
Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. MOBILE WORKS. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011995101518256
Plough Lane Link Between Roundabout and Aston Hill A494, Aston, Flintshire
07 May — 08 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494, Plough Lane – Eastbound Offslip
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: Traffic will stay on the A494 to Queensferry, and take 5th exit on the roundabout rejoining the A494 Westbound. Traffic will leave at the next exit Plough Lane and turn 1st Right over the A494
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011986141048465
Plough Lane Link Between Roundabout and Aston Hill A494, Aston, Flintshire
07 May — 08 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494, Plough Lane – Eastbound Onslip
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: Traffic will be diverted to Aston Road and rejoin the A494 at Queensferry roundabout
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011986141135757
Rosewood Grove, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
07 May — 14 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: jct OF THE RIDINGS TO OUTSIDE 10,OUTSIDE 2 TO 8, OUTSIDE AND OPPOSITE NO 2…
Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 169.0M, WP2) INSTALL VIRGIN ME…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767D
The Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
09 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FOOTWAY,
Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 130.0M,…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767F
The Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
09 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FROM JUNCTION OF THE RIDINGS TO OUTSIDE NO’S 2/4 THE CLOSE VIA THE ODD NUMBERS FOR APPROX 130.0M IN…
Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 130.0M,…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767F
A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
07 May — 08 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 between Queensferry Interchange and Ewloe Interchange – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011981154647638
A494 Aston Hill Wb, Aston, Flintshire
07 May — 08 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 between Queensferry Interchange and Ewloe Interchange – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011981154532287
A5119 Ruthin Road, Mold, Flintshire
07 May — 09 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 83 RUTHIN ROAD on RUTHIN ROAD
Works description: MOLD 21 – DSLAM 537314 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTWAJWLR2M04
A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 35a to County Boundary Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire
08 May — 09 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 between Junction 38 and Junction 36, Broughton – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501198115492099
A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 35a to County Boundary Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire
09 May — 10 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 between Junction 36 and Junction 38, Broughton – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic maitnenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011986115347277
A55 A55 Westbound County Boundary Broughton to Junction 35a, Broughton, Flintshire
08 May — 09 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 between Junction 38 and Junction 36, Broughton – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011981155039361
A55 A55 Westbound County Boundary Broughton to Junction 35a, Broughton, Flintshire
09 May — 10 May
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 between Junction 38 and Junction 36, Broughton – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic maitnenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501198611545214
Bryn Coch Lane, Mold, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Y BWTHYN, BRYN COCH LANE, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594928565
Carlines Avenue, Ewloe, Flintshire
07 May — 09 May
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 31 CARLINES AVENUE, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594896776
Carlines Avenue, Ewloe, Flintshire
07 May — 09 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 35 CARLINES AVENUE, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594908467
Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
07 May — 09 May
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 115, DEE RD, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594921867
Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 105 DEE ROAD , CONNAHS , QUAY , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: ocate Washout Hydrant By Excavation
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594958504
Dreflan, Mold, Flintshire
07 May — 09 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CONNECTION IN ROAD OUTSIDE 16
Works description: LAYING NEW CONNECTION 4M PUBLIC 7M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000150710
Etna Road, Buckley, Flintshire
09 May — 09 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH CHURCH ROAD
Works description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW72002KPEE2-1
Factory Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire
07 May — 13 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ADJACENT TO THE BRIDGE YARD
Works description: ROAD CROSSING REQUIRED TO INSTALL NEW LOW VOLTAGE CABLE INTO NEW SUBSTATION
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0022100202969B-1
Higher Common Road, Buckley, Flintshire
09 May — 09 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH CHURCH ROAD
Works description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW72002KPEE2-2
King George Street, Shotton, Flintshire
07 May — 09 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 46, KING GEORGE STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594914786
Padeswood Road North, Buckley, Flintshire
07 May — 10 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO THE R/O FLAT 7A MOLD RD
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE- 6M PUBLIC 25M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000147942
Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH WEPRE PARK
Works description: RESET AND RENEW DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594935545
Wepre Park, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 95
Works description: RESET AND RENEW DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594935545/01
A5119 Northop Road, Flint, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S COMPUMEDIC LIMITED, 53 NORTHOP ROAD FLINT, CH6 5LG
Works description: FLINT 650398 – Overlay – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYT9WFY01
Access Road to School From B5219, Queensferry, Flintshire
08 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OS/ TENNIS COURTS
Works description: Renew Metal Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594929709
B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire
09 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O BUCKLEY CONSERVATIVE CLUB LIVERPOOL ROAD BUCKLEY CH7 3ND
Works description: BUCKLEY 635341 – To build new FW joint box and lay approx 40m of Duct 54/56 in
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYGG4NM01
Barmouth Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 16 BARMOUTH CLOSE CONNAHS QUAY FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594909761
Bod Offa Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 26, BOD OFFA DRIVE, BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594803516
Boleyn Close, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
07 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 12 BOLEYN CLOSE ON BOLEYN CLOSE…
Works description: CHESTER NORTH 584946 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWDEENB01
Circular Drive, Ewloe, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 95 CIRCULAR DRIVE , EWLOE , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594905074
Circular Drive, Ewloe, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 36B CIRCULAR DRIVE , EWLOE , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594904967
Ddol Awel, Mold, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2, DDOL AWEL, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594933437
Duffryn Close, Buckley, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 3 DUFFRYN CLOSE BUCKLEY FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594899819
Ffordd Pentre, Mold, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 70, FFORDD PENTRE, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594935944
First Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22, FIRST AVENUE, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594938279
Golftyn Drive, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
07 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 30, GOLFTYN DRIVE, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594909364
Higher Common Way, Buckley, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: CONNECTION IN ROAD OUTSIDE NUMBER 1
Works description: LAYING NEW CONNECTION 9M PUBLIC
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000150653
Highfield Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
07 May — 07 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 58…
Works description: Install external meter in boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters by Minimum dig with Permanent R…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB9060000/00004448516
Lfp Bet 41 Machynlleth Way and Ffordd Llanarth, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
07 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 41, LPB BET 41 MAHYNLLETH WAY AND FFORDD LL, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594911377
Llewelyn Drive, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6, LLEWELYN DRIVE, BRYN Y BAAL, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594899356
Llys Dedwydd, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9, LLYS DEDWYDD, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594940521
Maes Alaw, Flint, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12, MAES ALAW, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594935955
Messham Close, Broughton, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17
Works description: DEFECT LAID PROFILE MINUS 15MM
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0070000/00009008240
Moelwyn Close, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7, MOELWYN CL,OSE, BRYN Y BAAL, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594933689
Muirfield Road, Buckley, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 3 MUIRFIELD ROAD BUCKEY FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594915975
Park Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire
07 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 3 PARK AVENUE , HAWARDEN , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Locate Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594956319
Pen Y Bryn, Soughton, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 33, PEN Y BRYN, SYCHDYN, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594940758
Pen Y Garreg Close, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19, PEN Y GARREG CLOSE, BRYN Y BAAL, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594929675
Queens Park, Mold, Flintshire
07 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 19 QUEENS PARK MOLD FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Install Stop Tap On Existing Service
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE13794950260
Sebring Avenue, Northop Hall, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 13, SEBRING AVE, NORTHOP HALL, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594928278
St Davids Court, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
09 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE TO 1 ST DAVIDS COURT, ON ST DAVIDS COURT
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 629853 – planned maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYDDECE01
Thomas Avenue, Ewloe, Flintshire
07 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20, THOMAS AVENUE, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594894420
Tir Wat, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7, TIR WAT, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594896922
Vale Drive, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9, VALE DR, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594933429
Victoria Road, Buckley, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22, VICTORIA ROAD , BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594918332
Viking Way, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
07 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 49, VIKING WAY, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594914147
Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
09 May — 13 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 22 WEPRE LANE , CONNAHS QUAY , FLITNSHIRE
Works description: Excavate Trial Hole – Services
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594921460
Wern Road, Rhosesmor, Flintshire
07 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP JUNCTION TO VILLAGE, WERN RD, RHOSESMOR, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Renew Box Defect – Section 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594897666
White Oaks Drive, Northop Hall, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4, WHITE OAKS DRIVE, NORTHOP HALL, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594920309
Wirral View, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 25, WIRRAL VIEW, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594923522

