Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

|Roadworks
|
|A494 A494 Wb Offslip to Plough O/b, Aston, Flintshire
|07 May — 08 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A494 Westbound off-slip to Plough O/B, aSTON
|Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs DIVERSION: No exit from the A494 at Plough Lane Aston Westbound off-slip. Traffic will stay on the A494 to St Davids Ewloe off-slip. Traffic will take 5th exit on the roundabout and rejoin the A494 to Queensferry off-slip. Traffic will take 1st left onto Aston Road.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PD501198612102630
|
|
|A494 A494 Wb Onslip From Plough O/b, Aston, Flintshire
|07 May — 08 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A494 Westbound on-slip from Plough O/B, Aston
|Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs DIVERSION: No access to A494 from Plough Lane Aston Westbound on-slip. Traffic will be diverted to Aston Road Eastbound and re-join the A494 5th exit on Queensferry Roundabout
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PD5011986121957937
|
|
|A5119 Main Road, Soughton, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: WOODLANDS , MAIN ROAD , SOUGHTON , FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Renew Leaking Stop Tap
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594943902
|
|
|A5119 Ruthin Road, Mold, Flintshire
|07 May — 12 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: REAR NO. 17 LINDEN DRIVE – ADJ BRYN COCH HOUSE, UPPER BRYN COCH (OLDA494 CUT OFF UNADOPTED)
|Works description: REPLACE 401M OF 6IN SI WITH 399M OF 140MM, 180MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER ANY AFFECTED SERVICES.
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253003001352320
|
|
|A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: SIDE OF MOLLINGTON HOTEL…
|Works description: Bbox Install 25mm and Meter Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB0068101/000060289549
|
|
|A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire
|07 May — 08 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: PROPOSED PUMPING STATION, CHESTER ROAD, OAKENHOLT, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Renew Box Defect – Section 81
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594886005
|
|
|A549 Mold Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|07 May — 10 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: O/S 2
|Works description: TRAFFIC LIGHT HEAD ONLY IN ASSOCIATION WITH NEW GAS CONNECTION TO 7A MOLD ROAD XY253004000147942
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253004000147942/PTS1
|
|
|A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire
|09 May — 10 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 Eastbound on-slip from A5104 Junction 36
|Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs DIVERSION: No access to A55 at Junction 36 eastbound off-slip. All traffic will be diverted to Junction 35 and return on the eastbound carriageway
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PD5011981162129578
|
|
|A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire
|09 May — 10 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 Westbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36 – Broughton
|Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs DIVERSION: No exit from the A494 at Plough Lane Aston Westbound offslip. Traffic will stay on the A494 to St Davids Ewloe offslip. Traffic will take 5th exit on the roundabout and rejoin the A494 to Queensferry offslip. Traffic will take 1st left onto Aston Road.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PD501198115591726
|
|
|A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to B5123 Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
|08 May — 09 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 Junction 32A Springfield off-slip, Pentre Halkyn – Westbound
|Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011995101641707
|
|
|A55 A55 Westbound Onslip From A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire
|08 May — 09 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 Junction 33 Northop on-slip Westbound
|Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501199510638957
|
|
|A55 Westbound Onslip A548 From B5123 Junction 32a, Holywell, Flintshire
|08 May — 09 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 Junction 32A Springfield on-slip, Pentre Halkyn – Westbound
|Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011995101740964
|
|
|Alltami Road, Soughton, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: ALLTAMI ROAD FROM PLAS IFAN FARM TO ENT COBBLERS WOOD FARM SOUGHTON CLYWD CH7 6RH
|Works description: ACCESS BT POLES TO PROVIDE NEW CABLE ,REF WN7VQG72. ROAD CLOSURE REQUIRED FOR SAFETY FOR UP TO 3 DAYS BETWEEN 0930-1530.SOME TREE CUTTING MAY BE REQUIRED .
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CN17W008MAYWN7VQG72
|
|
|B5127 Mill Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
|07 May — 10 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: S/O 1 BRUNSWICK ROAD
|Works description: TRAFFIC LIGHT HEAD ONLY IN ASSOCIATION WITH NEW GAS CONNECTION TO 7A MOLD ROAD XY253004000147942
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253004000147942/PTS2
|
|
|B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|09 May — 09 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF ETNA ROAD TO OPPOSITE 97
|Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT BAY AND TWO POLES IN VERGE FOR OVERHEAD LINE WORKS
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY030MW72002KPEE2-3
|
|
|B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|09 May — 09 May
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH ETNA ROAD
|Works description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY030MW72002KPEE2
|
|
|B5441 Old Aston Hill, Ewloe, Flintshire
|07 May — 08 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: Old Aston Hill Junction with A494, Aston Hill – Eastbound Exit and Entry Slips
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – Diversions in place
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501198615173034
|
|
|Fairholme Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|08 May — 15 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: Jct OF THE RIDINGS TO OUTSIDE 20,jct WITH THE RIDINGS TO OUTSIDE 18 , OUTSIDE AND OPPOSITE NO 2…
|Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 156.0M, WP2) INSTALL VIRGIN ME…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767E
|
|
|Link Lane From A55 to Little Chef Roundabout, Halkyn, Flintshire
|08 May — 09 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 Coed y Cra Junction (Link Lane to Little Chef Roundabout) Halkyn – Westbound
|Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. MOBILE WORKS. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011995101259274
|
|
|Pentre Road Junction to A55t, Halkyn, Flintshire
|08 May — 09 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 Junction 32B Pentre Halkyn off-slip / on-slip – Westbound
|Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. MOBILE WORKS. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011995101518256
|
|
|Plough Lane Link Between Roundabout and Aston Hill A494, Aston, Flintshire
|07 May — 08 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A494, Plough Lane – Eastbound Offslip
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: Traffic will stay on the A494 to Queensferry, and take 5th exit on the roundabout rejoining the A494 Westbound. Traffic will leave at the next exit Plough Lane and turn 1st Right over the A494
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011986141048465
|
|
|Plough Lane Link Between Roundabout and Aston Hill A494, Aston, Flintshire
|07 May — 08 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A494, Plough Lane – Eastbound Onslip
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: Traffic will be diverted to Aston Road and rejoin the A494 at Queensferry roundabout
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011986141135757
|
|
|Rosewood Grove, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|07 May — 14 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: jct OF THE RIDINGS TO OUTSIDE 10,OUTSIDE 2 TO 8, OUTSIDE AND OPPOSITE NO 2…
|Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 169.0M, WP2) INSTALL VIRGIN ME…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767D
|
|
|The Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|09 May — 16 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: FOOTWAY,
|Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 130.0M,…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767F
|
|
|The Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|09 May — 16 May
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: FROM JUNCTION OF THE RIDINGS TO OUTSIDE NO’S 2/4 THE CLOSE VIA THE ODD NUMBERS FOR APPROX 130.0M IN…
|Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 130.0M,…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767F
|
|
|A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
|07 May — 08 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 between Queensferry Interchange and Ewloe Interchange – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011981154647638
|
|
|A494 Aston Hill Wb, Aston, Flintshire
|07 May — 08 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 between Queensferry Interchange and Ewloe Interchange – Westbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011981154532287
|
|
|A5119 Ruthin Road, Mold, Flintshire
|07 May — 09 May
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OPP 83 RUTHIN ROAD on RUTHIN ROAD
|Works description: MOLD 21 – DSLAM 537314 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTWAJWLR2M04
|
|
|A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 35a to County Boundary Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire
|08 May — 09 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55 between Junction 38 and Junction 36, Broughton – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501198115492099
|
|
|A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 35a to County Boundary Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire
|09 May — 10 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55 between Junction 36 and Junction 38, Broughton – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic maitnenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011986115347277
|
|
|A55 A55 Westbound County Boundary Broughton to Junction 35a, Broughton, Flintshire
|08 May — 09 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55 between Junction 38 and Junction 36, Broughton – Westbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011981155039361
|
|
|A55 A55 Westbound County Boundary Broughton to Junction 35a, Broughton, Flintshire
|09 May — 10 May
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55 between Junction 38 and Junction 36, Broughton – Westbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic maitnenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501198611545214
|
|
|Bryn Coch Lane, Mold, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Y BWTHYN, BRYN COCH LANE, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594928565
|
|
|Carlines Avenue, Ewloe, Flintshire
|07 May — 09 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 31 CARLINES AVENUE, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594896776
|
|
|Carlines Avenue, Ewloe, Flintshire
|07 May — 09 May
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 35 CARLINES AVENUE, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594908467
|
|
|Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|07 May — 09 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 115, DEE RD, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594921867
|
|
|Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 105 DEE ROAD , CONNAHS , QUAY , FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: ocate Washout Hydrant By Excavation
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594958504
|
|
|Dreflan, Mold, Flintshire
|07 May — 09 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: CONNECTION IN ROAD OUTSIDE 16
|Works description: LAYING NEW CONNECTION 4M PUBLIC 7M PRIVATE
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253004000150710
|
|
|Etna Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|09 May — 09 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH CHURCH ROAD
|Works description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY030MW72002KPEE2-1
|
|
|Factory Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire
|07 May — 13 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: ADJACENT TO THE BRIDGE YARD
|Works description: ROAD CROSSING REQUIRED TO INSTALL NEW LOW VOLTAGE CABLE INTO NEW SUBSTATION
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY0022100202969B-1
|
|
|Higher Common Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|09 May — 09 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH CHURCH ROAD
|Works description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY030MW72002KPEE2-2
|
|
|King George Street, Shotton, Flintshire
|07 May — 09 May
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 46, KING GEORGE STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594914786
|
|
|Padeswood Road North, Buckley, Flintshire
|07 May — 10 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO THE R/O FLAT 7A MOLD RD
|Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE- 6M PUBLIC 25M PRIVATE
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253004000147942
|
|
|Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH WEPRE PARK
|Works description: RESET AND RENEW DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594935545
|
|
|Wepre Park, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 95
|Works description: RESET AND RENEW DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594935545/01
|
|
|A5119 Northop Road, Flint, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: O/S COMPUMEDIC LIMITED, 53 NORTHOP ROAD FLINT, CH6 5LG
|Works description: FLINT 650398 – Overlay – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYT9WFY01
|
|
|Access Road to School From B5219, Queensferry, Flintshire
|08 May — 09 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OS/ TENNIS COURTS
|Works description: Renew Metal Frame And Cover
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594929709
|
|
|B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|09 May — 17 May
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: S/O BUCKLEY CONSERVATIVE CLUB LIVERPOOL ROAD BUCKLEY CH7 3ND
|Works description: BUCKLEY 635341 – To build new FW joint box and lay approx 40m of Duct 54/56 in
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYGG4NM01
|
|
|Barmouth Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 16 BARMOUTH CLOSE CONNAHS QUAY FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594909761
|
|
|Bod Offa Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 26, BOD OFFA DRIVE, BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594803516
|
|
|Boleyn Close, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|07 May — 08 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: O/S 12 BOLEYN CLOSE ON BOLEYN CLOSE…
|Works description: CHESTER NORTH 584946 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWDEENB01
|
|
|Circular Drive, Ewloe, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 95 CIRCULAR DRIVE , EWLOE , FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594905074
|
|
|Circular Drive, Ewloe, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 36B CIRCULAR DRIVE , EWLOE , FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594904967
|
|
|Ddol Awel, Mold, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 2, DDOL AWEL, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594933437
|
|
|Duffryn Close, Buckley, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 3 DUFFRYN CLOSE BUCKLEY FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594899819
|
|
|Ffordd Pentre, Mold, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 70, FFORDD PENTRE, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594935944
|
|
|First Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 22, FIRST AVENUE, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594938279
|
|
|Golftyn Drive, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|07 May — 09 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 30, GOLFTYN DRIVE, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594909364
|
|
|Higher Common Way, Buckley, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: CONNECTION IN ROAD OUTSIDE NUMBER 1
|Works description: LAYING NEW CONNECTION 9M PUBLIC
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253004000150653
|
|
|Highfield Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|07 May — 07 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 58…
|Works description: Install external meter in boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters by Minimum dig with Permanent R…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB9060000/00004448516
|
|
|Lfp Bet 41 Machynlleth Way and Ffordd Llanarth, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|07 May — 09 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 41, LPB BET 41 MAHYNLLETH WAY AND FFORDD LL, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594911377
|
|
|Llewelyn Drive, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 6, LLEWELYN DRIVE, BRYN Y BAAL, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594899356
|
|
|Llys Dedwydd, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 9, LLYS DEDWYDD, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594940521
|
|
|Maes Alaw, Flint, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 12, MAES ALAW, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594935955
|
|
|Messham Close, Broughton, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 17
|Works description: DEFECT LAID PROFILE MINUS 15MM
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZU0070000/00009008240
|
|
|Moelwyn Close, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 7, MOELWYN CL,OSE, BRYN Y BAAL, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594933689
|
|
|Muirfield Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 3 MUIRFIELD ROAD BUCKEY FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594915975
|
|
|Park Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire
|07 May — 09 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 3 PARK AVENUE , HAWARDEN , FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Locate Stop Tap
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594956319
|
|
|Pen Y Bryn, Soughton, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 33, PEN Y BRYN, SYCHDYN, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594940758
|
|
|Pen Y Garreg Close, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 19, PEN Y GARREG CLOSE, BRYN Y BAAL, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594929675
|
|
|Queens Park, Mold, Flintshire
|07 May — 09 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 19 QUEENS PARK MOLD FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Install Stop Tap On Existing Service
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE13794950260
|
|
|Sebring Avenue, Northop Hall, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 13, SEBRING AVE, NORTHOP HALL, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594928278
|
|
|St Davids Court, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|09 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OPPOSITE TO 1 ST DAVIDS COURT, ON ST DAVIDS COURT
|Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 629853 – planned maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in fw
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYDDECE01
|
|
|Thomas Avenue, Ewloe, Flintshire
|07 May — 09 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 20, THOMAS AVENUE, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594894420
|
|
|Tir Wat, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 7, TIR WAT, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594896922
|
|
|Vale Drive, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 9, VALE DR, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594933429
|
|
|Victoria Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 22, VICTORIA ROAD , BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594918332
|
|
|Viking Way, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|07 May — 09 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 49, VIKING WAY, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594914147
|
|
|Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|09 May — 13 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 22 WEPRE LANE , CONNAHS QUAY , FLITNSHIRE
|Works description: Excavate Trial Hole – Services
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594921460
|
|
|Wern Road, Rhosesmor, Flintshire
|07 May — 08 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OPP JUNCTION TO VILLAGE, WERN RD, RHOSESMOR, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Renew Box Defect – Section 81
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594897666
|
|
|White Oaks Drive, Northop Hall, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 4, WHITE OAKS DRIVE, NORTHOP HALL, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594920309
|
|
|Wirral View, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|08 May — 10 May
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 25, WIRRAL VIEW, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594923522