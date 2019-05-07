Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

Roadworks

A494 A494 Wb Offslip to Plough O/b, Aston, Flintshire 07 May — 08 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494 Westbound off-slip to Plough O/B, aSTON Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs DIVERSION: No exit from the A494 at Plough Lane Aston Westbound off-slip. Traffic will stay on the A494 to St Davids Ewloe off-slip. Traffic will take 5th exit on the roundabout and rejoin the A494 to Queensferry off-slip. Traffic will take 1st left onto Aston Road. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD501198612102630

A494 A494 Wb Onslip From Plough O/b, Aston, Flintshire 07 May — 08 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494 Westbound on-slip from Plough O/B, Aston Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs DIVERSION: No access to A494 from Plough Lane Aston Westbound on-slip. Traffic will be diverted to Aston Road Eastbound and re-join the A494 5th exit on Queensferry Roundabout Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD5011986121957937

A5119 Main Road, Soughton, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: WOODLANDS , MAIN ROAD , SOUGHTON , FLINTSHIRE Works description: Renew Leaking Stop Tap Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594943902

A5119 Ruthin Road, Mold, Flintshire 07 May — 12 July Delays likely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: REAR NO. 17 LINDEN DRIVE – ADJ BRYN COCH HOUSE, UPPER BRYN COCH (OLDA494 CUT OFF UNADOPTED) Works description: REPLACE 401M OF 6IN SI WITH 399M OF 140MM, 180MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER ANY AFFECTED SERVICES. Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253003001352320

A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 08 May — 10 May Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: SIDE OF MOLLINGTON HOTEL… Works description: Bbox Install 25mm and Meter Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )… Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: LB0068101/000060289549

A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire 07 May — 08 May Delays likely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: PROPOSED PUMPING STATION, CHESTER ROAD, OAKENHOLT, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Renew Box Defect – Section 81 Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594886005

A549 Mold Road, Buckley, Flintshire 07 May — 10 May Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: O/S 2 Works description: TRAFFIC LIGHT HEAD ONLY IN ASSOCIATION WITH NEW GAS CONNECTION TO 7A MOLD ROAD XY253004000147942 Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000147942/PTS1

A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire 09 May — 10 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Eastbound on-slip from A5104 Junction 36 Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs DIVERSION: No access to A55 at Junction 36 eastbound off-slip. All traffic will be diverted to Junction 35 and return on the eastbound carriageway Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD5011981162129578

A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire 09 May — 10 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Westbound Offslip to A5104 Junction 36 – Broughton Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs DIVERSION: No exit from the A494 at Plough Lane Aston Westbound offslip. Traffic will stay on the A494 to St Davids Ewloe offslip. Traffic will take 5th exit on the roundabout and rejoin the A494 to Queensferry offslip. Traffic will take 1st left onto Aston Road. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD501198115591726

A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to B5123 Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire 08 May — 09 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Junction 32A Springfield off-slip, Pentre Halkyn – Westbound Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011995101641707

A55 A55 Westbound Onslip From A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire 08 May — 09 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Junction 33 Northop on-slip Westbound Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD501199510638957

A55 Westbound Onslip A548 From B5123 Junction 32a, Holywell, Flintshire 08 May — 09 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Junction 32A Springfield on-slip, Pentre Halkyn – Westbound Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011995101740964

Alltami Road, Soughton, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: ALLTAMI ROAD FROM PLAS IFAN FARM TO ENT COBBLERS WOOD FARM SOUGHTON CLYWD CH7 6RH Works description: ACCESS BT POLES TO PROVIDE NEW CABLE ,REF WN7VQG72. ROAD CLOSURE REQUIRED FOR SAFETY FOR UP TO 3 DAYS BETWEEN 0930-1530.SOME TREE CUTTING MAY BE REQUIRED . Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CN17W008MAYWN7VQG72

B5127 Mill Lane, Buckley, Flintshire 07 May — 10 May Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: S/O 1 BRUNSWICK ROAD Works description: TRAFFIC LIGHT HEAD ONLY IN ASSOCIATION WITH NEW GAS CONNECTION TO 7A MOLD ROAD XY253004000147942 Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000147942/PTS2

B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire 09 May — 09 May Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF ETNA ROAD TO OPPOSITE 97 Works description: EXCAVATE JOINT BAY AND TWO POLES IN VERGE FOR OVERHEAD LINE WORKS Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW72002KPEE2-3

B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire 09 May — 09 May Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH ETNA ROAD Works description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY. Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW72002KPEE2

B5441 Old Aston Hill, Ewloe, Flintshire 07 May — 08 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: Old Aston Hill Junction with A494, Aston Hill – Eastbound Exit and Entry Slips Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – Diversions in place Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD501198615173034

Fairholme Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 08 May — 15 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: Jct OF THE RIDINGS TO OUTSIDE 20,jct WITH THE RIDINGS TO OUTSIDE 18 , OUTSIDE AND OPPOSITE NO 2… Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 156.0M, WP2) INSTALL VIRGIN ME… Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767E

Link Lane From A55 to Little Chef Roundabout, Halkyn, Flintshire 08 May — 09 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Coed y Cra Junction (Link Lane to Little Chef Roundabout) Halkyn – Westbound Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. MOBILE WORKS. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011995101259274

Pentre Road Junction to A55t, Halkyn, Flintshire 08 May — 09 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Junction 32B Pentre Halkyn off-slip / on-slip – Westbound Works description: Short duration (max 20 minutes) with No diversions for carriageway condition (Deflectograph) surveys. MOBILE WORKS. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011995101518256

Plough Lane Link Between Roundabout and Aston Hill A494, Aston, Flintshire 07 May — 08 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494, Plough Lane – Eastbound Offslip Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: Traffic will stay on the A494 to Queensferry, and take 5th exit on the roundabout rejoining the A494 Westbound. Traffic will leave at the next exit Plough Lane and turn 1st Right over the A494 Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011986141048465

Plough Lane Link Between Roundabout and Aston Hill A494, Aston, Flintshire 07 May — 08 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494, Plough Lane – Eastbound Onslip Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: Traffic will be diverted to Aston Road and rejoin the A494 at Queensferry roundabout Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011986141135757

Rosewood Grove, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 07 May — 14 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: jct OF THE RIDINGS TO OUTSIDE 10,OUTSIDE 2 TO 8, OUTSIDE AND OPPOSITE NO 2… Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 169.0M, WP2) INSTALL VIRGIN ME… Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767D

The Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 09 May — 16 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: FOOTWAY, Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 130.0M,… Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767F

The Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 09 May — 16 May Delays likely Road closure Works location: FROM JUNCTION OF THE RIDINGS TO OUTSIDE NO’S 2/4 THE CLOSE VIA THE ODD NUMBERS FOR APPROX 130.0M IN… Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 130.0M,… Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767F

A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire 07 May — 08 May Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 between Queensferry Interchange and Ewloe Interchange – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011981154647638

A494 Aston Hill Wb, Aston, Flintshire 07 May — 08 May Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 between Queensferry Interchange and Ewloe Interchange – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011981154532287

A5119 Ruthin Road, Mold, Flintshire 07 May — 09 May Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: OPP 83 RUTHIN ROAD on RUTHIN ROAD Works description: MOLD 21 – DSLAM 537314 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTWAJWLR2M04

A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 35a to County Boundary Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire 08 May — 09 May Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 between Junction 38 and Junction 36, Broughton – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD501198115492099

A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 35a to County Boundary Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire 09 May — 10 May Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 between Junction 36 and Junction 38, Broughton – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Cyclic maitnenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011986115347277

A55 A55 Westbound County Boundary Broughton to Junction 35a, Broughton, Flintshire 08 May — 09 May Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 between Junction 38 and Junction 36, Broughton – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011981155039361

A55 A55 Westbound County Boundary Broughton to Junction 35a, Broughton, Flintshire 09 May — 10 May Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 between Junction 38 and Junction 36, Broughton – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Cyclic maitnenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD501198611545214

Bryn Coch Lane, Mold, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Y BWTHYN, BRYN COCH LANE, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594928565

Carlines Avenue, Ewloe, Flintshire 07 May — 09 May Delays possible Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 31 CARLINES AVENUE, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594896776

Carlines Avenue, Ewloe, Flintshire 07 May — 09 May Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: 35 CARLINES AVENUE, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594908467

Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 07 May — 09 May Delays possible Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 115, DEE RD, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594921867

Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays possible Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 105 DEE ROAD , CONNAHS , QUAY , FLINTSHIRE Works description: ocate Washout Hydrant By Excavation Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594958504

Dreflan, Mold, Flintshire 07 May — 09 May Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: CONNECTION IN ROAD OUTSIDE 16 Works description: LAYING NEW CONNECTION 4M PUBLIC 7M PRIVATE Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000150710

Etna Road, Buckley, Flintshire 09 May — 09 May Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH CHURCH ROAD Works description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY. Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW72002KPEE2-1

Factory Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire 07 May — 13 May Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: ADJACENT TO THE BRIDGE YARD Works description: ROAD CROSSING REQUIRED TO INSTALL NEW LOW VOLTAGE CABLE INTO NEW SUBSTATION Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY0022100202969B-1

Higher Common Road, Buckley, Flintshire 09 May — 09 May Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH CHURCH ROAD Works description: NOTICE TO COVER TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY. Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW72002KPEE2-2

King George Street, Shotton, Flintshire 07 May — 09 May Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: 46, KING GEORGE STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594914786

Padeswood Road North, Buckley, Flintshire 07 May — 10 May Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO THE R/O FLAT 7A MOLD RD Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE- 6M PUBLIC 25M PRIVATE Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000147942

Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH WEPRE PARK Works description: RESET AND RENEW DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594935545

Wepre Park, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 95 Works description: RESET AND RENEW DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594935545/01

A5119 Northop Road, Flint, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: O/S COMPUMEDIC LIMITED, 53 NORTHOP ROAD FLINT, CH6 5LG Works description: FLINT 650398 – Overlay – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYT9WFY01

Access Road to School From B5219, Queensferry, Flintshire 08 May — 09 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OS/ TENNIS COURTS Works description: Renew Metal Frame And Cover Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594929709

B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire 09 May — 17 May Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: S/O BUCKLEY CONSERVATIVE CLUB LIVERPOOL ROAD BUCKLEY CH7 3ND Works description: BUCKLEY 635341 – To build new FW joint box and lay approx 40m of Duct 54/56 in Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYGG4NM01

Barmouth Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 16 BARMOUTH CLOSE CONNAHS QUAY FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594909761

Bod Offa Drive, Buckley, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 26, BOD OFFA DRIVE, BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594803516

Boleyn Close, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 07 May — 08 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: O/S 12 BOLEYN CLOSE ON BOLEYN CLOSE… Works description: CHESTER NORTH 584946 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWDEENB01

Circular Drive, Ewloe, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 95 CIRCULAR DRIVE , EWLOE , FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594905074

Circular Drive, Ewloe, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 36B CIRCULAR DRIVE , EWLOE , FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594904967

Ddol Awel, Mold, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 2, DDOL AWEL, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594933437

Duffryn Close, Buckley, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 3 DUFFRYN CLOSE BUCKLEY FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594899819

Ffordd Pentre, Mold, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 70, FFORDD PENTRE, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594935944

First Avenue, Flint, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 22, FIRST AVENUE, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594938279

Golftyn Drive, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 07 May — 09 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 30, GOLFTYN DRIVE, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594909364

Higher Common Way, Buckley, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: CONNECTION IN ROAD OUTSIDE NUMBER 1 Works description: LAYING NEW CONNECTION 9M PUBLIC Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000150653

Highfield Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 07 May — 07 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 58… Works description: Install external meter in boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters by Minimum dig with Permanent R… Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: LB9060000/00004448516

Lfp Bet 41 Machynlleth Way and Ffordd Llanarth, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 07 May — 09 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 41, LPB BET 41 MAHYNLLETH WAY AND FFORDD LL, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594911377

Llewelyn Drive, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 6, LLEWELYN DRIVE, BRYN Y BAAL, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594899356

Llys Dedwydd, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 9, LLYS DEDWYDD, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594940521

Maes Alaw, Flint, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 12, MAES ALAW, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594935955

Messham Close, Broughton, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 17 Works description: DEFECT LAID PROFILE MINUS 15MM Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0070000/00009008240

Moelwyn Close, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 7, MOELWYN CL,OSE, BRYN Y BAAL, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594933689

Muirfield Road, Buckley, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 3 MUIRFIELD ROAD BUCKEY FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594915975

Park Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire 07 May — 09 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 3 PARK AVENUE , HAWARDEN , FLINTSHIRE Works description: Locate Stop Tap Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594956319

Pen Y Bryn, Soughton, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 33, PEN Y BRYN, SYCHDYN, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594940758

Pen Y Garreg Close, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 19, PEN Y GARREG CLOSE, BRYN Y BAAL, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594929675

Queens Park, Mold, Flintshire 07 May — 09 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 19 QUEENS PARK MOLD FLINTSHIRE Works description: Install Stop Tap On Existing Service Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE13794950260

Sebring Avenue, Northop Hall, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 13, SEBRING AVE, NORTHOP HALL, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594928278

St Davids Court, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 09 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OPPOSITE TO 1 ST DAVIDS COURT, ON ST DAVIDS COURT Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 629853 – planned maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in fw Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYDDECE01

Thomas Avenue, Ewloe, Flintshire 07 May — 09 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 20, THOMAS AVENUE, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594894420

Tir Wat, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 7, TIR WAT, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594896922

Vale Drive, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 9, VALE DR, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594933429

Victoria Road, Buckley, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 22, VICTORIA ROAD , BUCKLEY, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594918332

Viking Way, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 07 May — 09 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 49, VIKING WAY, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594914147

Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 09 May — 13 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 22 WEPRE LANE , CONNAHS QUAY , FLITNSHIRE Works description: Excavate Trial Hole – Services Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594921460

Wern Road, Rhosesmor, Flintshire 07 May — 08 May Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OPP JUNCTION TO VILLAGE, WERN RD, RHOSESMOR, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Renew Box Defect – Section 81 Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594897666

White Oaks Drive, Northop Hall, Flintshire 08 May — 10 May Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 4, WHITE OAKS DRIVE, NORTHOP HALL, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594920309