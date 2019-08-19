Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journeys

Roadworks

A494 A494 Westbound Offslip to Ewloe Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire 19 August — 20 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494 westbound offslip to Ewloe Roundabout Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. No access to A494 eastbound at St Davids Ewloe onslip. All traffic will be diverted to A55 J35 and return on westbound A55 to rejoin at A494 St Davids Ewloe. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD5011922813596230

A494 A55 Eastbound Onslip From Ewloe Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire 19 August — 20 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494 eastbound onslip from Ewloe Roundabout Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. No access to A494 eastbound at St Davids Ewloe onslip. All traffic will be diverted to A55 J35 and return on westbound A55 to rejoin at A494 St Davids Ewloe Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD5011922814111219

A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire 19 August — 22 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 EB onslip from A5119 Jct 33 Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No entry to A55 at J33 Northop eastbound onslip. All traffic will be diverted to J32a Springfield and return on the eastbound carriageway Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD50119204102111685

A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire 19 August — 22 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 WB offslip to A5119 Jct 33 Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No entry to A55 at J33 Northop eastbound onslip. No exit from A55 at J33 Northop westbound offslip All traffic will be diverted to J32a Springfield and return on the eastbound carriageway Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119204102421852

A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to B5126 Junction 33a, Northop, Flintshire 19 August — 22 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 WB offslip to B5126 Jct 33A Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. Diversion route – via J33 Northop Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD5011920410313270

B5126 Mold Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 19 August — 22 August Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: MOLD ROAD JNC WITH RED HALL AVE AND ALWEN DRIVE CONNAHS QUAY CLYWD CH5 4QN Works description: 3 OF 3 Access Required to Openreach Underground Apparatus cabling to Provide Customer Service – Other works on Fir Brook Ave Rd -TM Plans attached Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CN1W024OCTWNGRC981B

B5126 Mold Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 19 August — 22 August Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: MOLD ROAD JNC WITH HOWARD ST CONNAHS QUAY CLYWD CH5 4QN Works description: 2 OF 3 Access Required to Openreach Underground Apparatus cabling to Provide Customer Service – Other works on Fir Brook Ave Rd -TM Plans attached Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CN1W024OCTWNGRC981A

B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire 20 August — 23 August Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: VODAFONE MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS LTD LLOYDS TSB THE CROSS BUCKLEY CH7 3N D Works description: BUCKLEY 673152 – Overlay – Lay approx 60m of Duct 54/56 in foot way and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWALTAP2B01

B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire 19 August — 19 August Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: FROM 40 TO OPPOSITE 37 Works description: REPLACING ROTTEN POLES AND RE-WIRING OVERHEAD CABLES OVER THE ROAD. Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW72002CHURCH-4

B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire 20 August — 23 August Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: CHURCH ROAD, JUNCTION OFF LIVERPOOL ROAD Works description: BUCKLEY 673152 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWALTAP2B03

B5444 B5444 Pwll Glass Junction to A541 Junction, Mold, Flintshire 19 August — 20 August Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: winston House Works description: Excavate mains service joint bay, working under Gas TM Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030614302374

B5444 B5444 Pwll Glass Junction to A541 Junction, Mold, Flintshire 19 August — 22 August Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: LAYING NEW SERVICE TO DEVELOPMENTAT WINSTON HOUSE Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE 5M PUBLIC 0M PRIVATE Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000153300

Deva Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 19 August — 19 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: In road outside number 21 Deva Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire Works description: Sewer and network monitoring to check/install telemetry equipment located inside a chamber. Works will be completed within 2-3 hours once at site.Due to road width and location of chamber would require road closure for duration of the works. Amberon Traffic Management will be submitting CAD plan and TTRO for road closure on Utilitecs behalf Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PE1371921299

Fir Brook Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 19 August — 22 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: OS 1 FIR BROOK AVENUE CONNAHS QUAY CLYWD CH5 4PF Works description: 1 OF 3 Access Required to Openreach Underground Apparatus cabling to Provide Customer Service – Other works on Mold Rd -TM Plans attached Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CN1W0024OCTWNGRC981

Long Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 20 August — 23 August Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: BEVERLAC LONG LANE Works description: LAY 12M NEW DOMESTIC SERVICE OF WHICH 3M ARE IN THE PUBLIC FROM MAININFOOTWAY IN LONG LANE… Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ0091000860563

Plough Lane Link Between Roundabout and Aston Hill A494, Aston, Flintshire 18 August — 19 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494 Plough Lane off-slip/on-slip – Eastbound Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works between 21:00hrs and 06:00hrs. DIVERSION: No exit from A494 Plough Lane eastbound off-slip.Traffic will stay on the A494 to Queensferry, and take 5th exit on the roundabout rejoining the A494 Westbound. Traffic will leave at the next exit Plough Lane and turn 1st right over the A494. No access to the A494 from Plough Lane Aston Eastbound on-slip. Traffic will be diverted to Aston Road and re-join A494 at Queensferry roundabout. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119228113251418

The Ridings, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 19 August — 30 August Delays likely Road closure Works location: jct rakeway-rosewood,o/s 39-49,o/s 51-jct the close,o/s and opp 66/68, o/s and opp 49… Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 240.0M, WP2) INSTALL VIRGIN ME… Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767Q

The Ridings, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 19 August — 04 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: JUN HERMITAGE RD TO O/S 37,JUN OF HERMITAGE RD TO O/S 52 ,O/S AND OPP NO 29,JUNCTION OF HERMITAGE… Works description: INSTALLATION OF VIRGIN MEDIA DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN FOOTWAY FOR APPROX 367.0M, WP2) INSTALLATIO… Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67766N

A494 A494 Eastbound Ewloe Offslip Junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe, Flintshire 19 August — 20 August Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 eastbound Ewloe offslip junction to Old Aston Hill Junction Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011922814204758

A494 A494 Westbound Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip, Ewloe, Flintshire 19 August — 20 August Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 westbound Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119228144818244

A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire 18 August — 19 August Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 between Queensferry and St Davids – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works between 21:00hrs and 06:00hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119228113646156

A494 Aston Hill Wb, Aston, Flintshire 18 August — 19 August Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 between Queensferry and St Davids – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works between 21:00hrs and 06:00hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119228113757287

A548 Chester Street, Flint, Flintshire 20 August — 22 August Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: O/S DEE VIEW Works description: FLINT 469749 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in f/w to facilitate spine cabling works. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBT7GARY01

A55 A55 Eb Northop to Brookside, Northop, Flintshire 19 August — 22 August Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 EB Northop to Brookside Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD501192049263760

A55 A55 Wb Pinfold Lane to Northop, Northop, Flintshire 19 August — 22 August Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 WB Pinfold Lane to Northop Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011920492346249

B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 20 August — 22 August Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Opposite 269 HIGH STREET Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 591676 – RESHELL PCP4 WITH CCC7 AND LAY 3M 2WAY DUCT FROM PCP4 TO MANHOLE RF 1 7 IN F/W Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWK01UL02

B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire 19 August — 21 August Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: 3 WELSH ROAD, GARDEN CITY, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Stop Tap Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595035704

Ewloe Place, Buckley, Flintshire 20 August — 23 August Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: EWLOE PLACE, JUNCTION OFF LIVERPOOL ROAD Works description: BUCKLEY 673152 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWALTAP2B02

Maxwell Close, Buckley, Flintshire 19 August — 19 August Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: OUTSIDE 1 Works description: TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW72002CHURCH-4-1

Parkway, Sealand, Flintshire 19 August — 21 August Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Approx 255m SE from the junction of FOURTH AVENUE on PARKWAY Works description: SEALAND 670084 – To Demolish a joint box, Rebuild a joint box and lay approx 2m Duct 56/54 in foot way / verge Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYMDVCF04

Woodbank Lane, Woodbank, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 19 August — 19 August Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: ADJACENT TO STACK POLLY… Works description: TREE CUTTING WORKS AROUND OVERHEAD CABLES…. Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: GY051WOODBANK3

A5119 Church Street, Flint, Flintshire 19 August — 21 August Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: Opposite of 94- 96 on CHURCH STREET Works description: FLINT 670898 – Reactive repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in footway Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWALLF26T03

A548 Sealand Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 20 August — 22 August Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 250 Works description: Short Comm Pipe Repair 0.75″ Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )… Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: ZU0028102/000060302260