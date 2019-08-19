News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journeys

Published: Monday, Aug 19th, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Roadworks
A494 A494 Westbound Offslip to Ewloe Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire
19 August — 20 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494 westbound offslip to Ewloe Roundabout
Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. No access to A494 eastbound at St Davids Ewloe onslip. All traffic will be diverted to A55 J35 and return on westbound A55 to rejoin at A494 St Davids Ewloe.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5011922813596230
A494 A55 Eastbound Onslip From Ewloe Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire
19 August — 20 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494 eastbound onslip from Ewloe Roundabout
Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. No access to A494 eastbound at St Davids Ewloe onslip. All traffic will be diverted to A55 J35 and return on westbound A55 to rejoin at A494 St Davids Ewloe
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5011922814111219
A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire
19 August — 22 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 EB onslip from A5119 Jct 33
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No entry to A55 at J33 Northop eastbound onslip. All traffic will be diverted to J32a Springfield and return on the eastbound carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD50119204102111685
A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire
19 August — 22 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 WB offslip to A5119 Jct 33
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No entry to A55 at J33 Northop eastbound onslip. No exit from A55 at J33 Northop westbound offslip All traffic will be diverted to J32a Springfield and return on the eastbound carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119204102421852
A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to B5126 Junction 33a, Northop, Flintshire
19 August — 22 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 WB offslip to B5126 Jct 33A
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. Diversion route – via J33 Northop
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5011920410313270
B5126 Mold Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
19 August — 22 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: MOLD ROAD JNC WITH RED HALL AVE AND ALWEN DRIVE CONNAHS QUAY CLYWD CH5 4QN
Works description: 3 OF 3 Access Required to Openreach Underground Apparatus cabling to Provide Customer Service – Other works on Fir Brook Ave Rd -TM Plans attached
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CN1W024OCTWNGRC981B
B5126 Mold Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
19 August — 22 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: MOLD ROAD JNC WITH HOWARD ST CONNAHS QUAY CLYWD CH5 4QN
Works description: 2 OF 3 Access Required to Openreach Underground Apparatus cabling to Provide Customer Service – Other works on Fir Brook Ave Rd -TM Plans attached
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CN1W024OCTWNGRC981A
B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire
20 August — 23 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: VODAFONE MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS LTD LLOYDS TSB THE CROSS BUCKLEY CH7 3N D
Works description: BUCKLEY 673152 – Overlay – Lay approx 60m of Duct 54/56 in foot way and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWALTAP2B01
B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
19 August — 19 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM 40 TO OPPOSITE 37
Works description: REPLACING ROTTEN POLES AND RE-WIRING OVERHEAD CABLES OVER THE ROAD.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW72002CHURCH-4
B5128 Church Road, Buckley, Flintshire
20 August — 23 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CHURCH ROAD, JUNCTION OFF LIVERPOOL ROAD
Works description: BUCKLEY 673152 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWALTAP2B03
B5444 B5444 Pwll Glass Junction to A541 Junction, Mold, Flintshire
19 August — 20 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: winston House
Works description: Excavate mains service joint bay, working under Gas TM
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030614302374
B5444 B5444 Pwll Glass Junction to A541 Junction, Mold, Flintshire
19 August — 22 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAYING NEW SERVICE TO DEVELOPMENTAT WINSTON HOUSE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE 5M PUBLIC 0M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000153300
Deva Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
19 August — 19 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: In road outside number 21 Deva Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
Works description: Sewer and network monitoring to check/install telemetry equipment located inside a chamber. Works will be completed within 2-3 hours once at site.Due to road width and location of chamber would require road closure for duration of the works. Amberon Traffic Management will be submitting CAD plan and TTRO for road closure on Utilitecs behalf
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PE1371921299
Fir Brook Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
19 August — 22 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS 1 FIR BROOK AVENUE CONNAHS QUAY CLYWD CH5 4PF
Works description: 1 OF 3 Access Required to Openreach Underground Apparatus cabling to Provide Customer Service – Other works on Mold Rd -TM Plans attached
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CN1W0024OCTWNGRC981
Long Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
20 August — 23 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEVERLAC LONG LANE
Works description: LAY 12M NEW DOMESTIC SERVICE OF WHICH 3M ARE IN THE PUBLIC FROM MAININFOOTWAY IN LONG LANE…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ0091000860563
Plough Lane Link Between Roundabout and Aston Hill A494, Aston, Flintshire
18 August — 19 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494 Plough Lane off-slip/on-slip – Eastbound
Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works between 21:00hrs and 06:00hrs. DIVERSION: No exit from A494 Plough Lane eastbound off-slip.Traffic will stay on the A494 to Queensferry, and take 5th exit on the roundabout rejoining the A494 Westbound. Traffic will leave at the next exit Plough Lane and turn 1st right over the A494. No access to the A494 from Plough Lane Aston Eastbound on-slip. Traffic will be diverted to Aston Road and re-join A494 at Queensferry roundabout.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119228113251418
The Ridings, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
19 August — 30 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: jct rakeway-rosewood,o/s 39-49,o/s 51-jct the close,o/s and opp 66/68, o/s and opp 49…
Works description: INSTALL VIRGIN MEDIA MICRO DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN THE FOOTWAY FOR 240.0M, WP2) INSTALL VIRGIN ME…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67767Q
The Ridings, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
19 August — 04 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: JUN HERMITAGE RD TO O/S 37,JUN OF HERMITAGE RD TO O/S 52 ,O/S AND OPP NO 29,JUNCTION OF HERMITAGE…
Works description: INSTALLATION OF VIRGIN MEDIA DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN FOOTWAY FOR APPROX 367.0M, WP2) INSTALLATIO…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67766N
A494 A494 Eastbound Ewloe Offslip Junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe, Flintshire
19 August — 20 August
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 eastbound Ewloe offslip junction to Old Aston Hill Junction
Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011922814204758
A494 A494 Westbound Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip, Ewloe, Flintshire
19 August — 20 August
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 westbound Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip
Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119228144818244
A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
18 August — 19 August
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 between Queensferry and St Davids – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works between 21:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119228113646156
A494 Aston Hill Wb, Aston, Flintshire
18 August — 19 August
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 between Queensferry and St Davids – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Installation of average speed cameras and signs. Overnight works between 21:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119228113757287
A548 Chester Street, Flint, Flintshire
20 August — 22 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S DEE VIEW
Works description: FLINT 469749 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in f/w to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBT7GARY01
A55 A55 Eb Northop to Brookside, Northop, Flintshire
19 August — 22 August
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 EB Northop to Brookside
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501192049263760
A55 A55 Wb Pinfold Lane to Northop, Northop, Flintshire
19 August — 22 August
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 WB Pinfold Lane to Northop
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011920492346249
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
20 August — 22 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 269 HIGH STREET
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 591676 – RESHELL PCP4 WITH CCC7 AND LAY 3M 2WAY DUCT FROM PCP4 TO MANHOLE RF 1 7 IN F/W
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWK01UL02
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
19 August — 21 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 WELSH ROAD, GARDEN CITY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595035704
Ewloe Place, Buckley, Flintshire
20 August — 23 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: EWLOE PLACE, JUNCTION OFF LIVERPOOL ROAD
Works description: BUCKLEY 673152 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWALTAP2B02
Maxwell Close, Buckley, Flintshire
19 August — 19 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 1
Works description: TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT ONLY
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW72002CHURCH-4-1
Parkway, Sealand, Flintshire
19 August — 21 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 255m SE from the junction of FOURTH AVENUE on PARKWAY
Works description: SEALAND 670084 – To Demolish a joint box, Rebuild a joint box and lay approx 2m Duct 56/54 in foot way / verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYMDVCF04
Woodbank Lane, Woodbank, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
19 August — 19 August
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: ADJACENT TO STACK POLLY…
Works description: TREE CUTTING WORKS AROUND OVERHEAD CABLES….
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: GY051WOODBANK3
A5119 Church Street, Flint, Flintshire
19 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite of 94- 96 on CHURCH STREET
Works description: FLINT 670898 – Reactive repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWALLF26T03
A548 Sealand Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
20 August — 22 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 250
Works description: Short Comm Pipe Repair 0.75″ Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: ZU0028102/000060302260
Allt Goch, Flint, Flintshire
20 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP ST CATHERINES CLOSE
Works description: REPAIRS TO DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT (WWU REF:D6755 )
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253001003170477

