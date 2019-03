Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

A494 Ruthin Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire 26 March — 28 March Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH MAESHAFN SLIP ROAD Works description: INSTALL NEW SERVICE CONNECTION ACROSS ROAD Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594810360/01

A541 Chester Road, Mold, Flintshire 26 March — 26 March Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: 77 Works description: REPLACING LOW GROUND CLEARANCE CABLES OVER THE MAIN ROAD Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW72402CHAD

A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire 26 March — 26 March Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: CHESTER ROAD OPP BURNSHEAD, near JCT PAPERMILL LANE Works description: MAINTAIN/RESET VALVE COVER (SECTION 81 – WWU REF: D4295) Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253003001218751

Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 26 March — 29 March Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO NO.86 Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE – 9M PUBLIC 10M PRIVATE Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000149442

Stag Lane, Shotton, Flintshire 26 March — 26 March Delays likely Road closure Works location: Shotton Lane Works description: Detail examination of underbridge. Working times 08:00 – 16:00 Responsibility for works: Network Rail Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: KL438WDB1012M22C260319

Village Road, Cadole, Flintshire 25 March — 25 March Delays likely Road closure Works location: CEFN MAWR COTTAGE Works description: WORKS TO REPLACE ROTTEN ELECTRICITY POLES Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW71801GWYN-A

A5119 Ruthin Road, Mold, Flintshire 25 March — 27 March Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: OPPOSITE PROPERTY “DELFRYN” Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594867628

A5119 Ruthin Road, Mold, Flintshire 27 March — 29 March Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: OPP 83 RUTHIN ROAD on RUTHIN ROAD Works description: MOLD 21 – DSLAM 537314 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTWAJWLR2M03

A549 Chester Road, Buckley, Flintshire 26 March — 26 March Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: outside 94 Works description: WORKING ON ELECTRICITY POLE IN THE FOOTWAY Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW72001BREET

Bannel Lane, Buckley, Flintshire 26 March — 26 March Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: MARBURY DALE Works description: REPLACING POLE AND EXCAVATING JOINT BAY IN THE VERGE Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW72001BOKEE

Halkyn Road, Flint, Flintshire 27 March — 27 March Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: 17 Works description: REFURBISHMENT OF OVERHEAD NETWORKS Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY0309200245415

Hawthorn Avenue, Mold, Flintshire 25 March — 29 March Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: ADJACENT TO 2 Works description: excavate in tar footway to change a faulty electricity linkbox Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY0302100380084A

Level Road, Hawarden, Flintshire 26 March — 28 March Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH ALYN PARK Works description: CARRY OUT PATCH REPAIR ON SEWER Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594907567

Maes Y Dre Avenue, Flint, Flintshire 27 March — 03 April Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: ADJACENT TO 104 Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY FOR REMOVAL OF FAULTY LINK BOX AND REPLACEMENT WITH NEW. Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY1142100381225

Prince of Wales Avenue, Flint, Flintshire 26 March — 02 April Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: 127 Works description: CHANGE FAULTY ELECTRICITY LINKBOX Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY0302100381097A

Queens Avenue, Flint, Flintshire 26 March — 02 April Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: JUNCTION OF PRINCE OF WALES AVENUE Works description: CHANGE FAULTY ELECTRICITY LINKBOX Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY0302100381097

Richmond Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 26 March — 28 March Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: RICHMOND ROAD , CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE Works description: TM PURPOSES ONLY Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594909923/25

Village Road, Cadole, Flintshire 25 March — 25 March Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: CEFN MAWR COTTAGE Works description: WORKS TO REPLACE OVERHEAD LINE NETWORK Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW71801GWYN-B

Wepre Park, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 26 March — 28 March Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: 122, WEPRE PARK, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594909923

A541 Chester Road, Mold, Flintshire 26 March — 28 March Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: Outside 99 (Delfryn) Works description: INSTALLING NEW UNDERGROUND SUPPLY IN FOOTWAY. RECOVERING LOW GROUND CLEARANCE ELECTRICITY CABLE OVER THE ROAD Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY030MW72404WODG1

Alyndale Road, Saltney, Flintshire 25 March — 27 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 52 Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0070000/00004441320

B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 27 March — 29 March Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: outside Garage on HIGH STREET Works description: CONNAHS QUAY -4 – DSLAM -THIS JOB IS TO PROVIDE A STAND OFF CABINET UNIT AND CONNECT TO EXISTING PCP4 SHELL. PROVIDE NEW 2.5M 2WAY DUCT IN FW FROM PCP4 TO MANHOLE. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBYGN3JX01

Bishops Court, Broughton, Flintshire 25 March — 27 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 2 Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0070000/00004441535

Braeside Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire 27 March — 28 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: near the junction of FIELDSIDE on BRAESIDE AVENUE Works description: HAWARDEN 542847 – GFAST POD INSTALL ,street sign re-location on footway Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTWAKA3A5E01

Broadway, Ewloe, Flintshire 27 March — 29 March Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: At junction with MOLD ROAD on BROADWAY Works description: HAWARDEN 33 – DSLAM 537350 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in fw Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTTFK04

Brushwood Avenue, Flint, Flintshire 27 March — 28 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NO.72 Works description: METER FIT Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594877283

Caesar Avenue, Flint, Flintshire 27 March — 29 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 36, CAESAR AVENUE, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594899803

Canberra Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 25 March — 27 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: canberra way Works description: Int to Perm – Rein – Band 2 – 1/2 C.Way Job in Footway (Flags (area) )… Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: LB0068101/000060256468

Englefield Drive, Oakenholt, Flintshire 27 March — 29 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 21, ENGLEFIELD DRIVE, OAKENHOLT, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594905798

Gornel Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 25 March — 27 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Gornel Avenue, from junction with Linden Avenue to junction with St David’s Drive. Works description: Remedial Work Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022603

Green Park, Penymynydd, Flintshire 25 March — 27 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 12 Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0070000/00009027498

Maxwell Close, Buckley, Flintshire 26 March — 28 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 17 MAXWELL CLOSE , BUCJKEY , FLINTSHIRE Works description: nstall New Service Connection With Excn Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594913989

Maxwell Close, Buckley, Flintshire 26 March — 29 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO PLOT ADJ TO NO.17 Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 8M PUBLIC 19M PRIVATE Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000148364

Min Awel, Flint, Flintshire 27 March — 29 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 3, MIN AWEL, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option-Fit In Made Up Ground Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594894401

Nevin Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 27 March — 09 April Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: From rear of 2 Chapel View and across carriageway to side of 3 NEVIN ROAD on NEVIN ROAD… Works description: CHESTER NORTH 71 – DSLAM 603949, 603953 – STREET CABINET and POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay ap… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWVC0MM01

Pinewood Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 25 March — 27 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Pinewood Avenue, from junction with Linden avenue to junction with St. David’s Drive. Works description: Remedial Work Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022604

Prince of Wales Avenue, Flint, Flintshire 27 March — 03 April Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 104 Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY FOR REMOVAL OF FAULTY LINK BOX AND REPLACEMENT WITH NEW. Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY1142100381225-1

Rectory Close, Flint, Flintshire 25 March — 27 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 6, RECTORY CL, , FLINT, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Excavate Trial Hole – Services Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594916367

River View, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 25 March — 27 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: River View Works description: Remedial Reinstatement Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022868

Sandy Lane, Saltney, Flintshire 25 March — 29 March Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: opp- 96 Works description: EXCAVATE 3 X JOINT BAYS AND 60M TRACK IN VERGE AS PART OF 33KV FAULT WITH REINSTATEMENT Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY003RB2100177498-1

St Marks Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 25 March — 27 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: St Marks Avenue, from junction with Hillside Avenue to junction with Merilyn Avenue. Works description: Remedial works to be carried out. Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022611

St Marks Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 27 March — 29 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 134 Works description: Short 0.1-4.5m Full Ex 32mm MDPE Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )… Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: LB0065801/000006486393

St Marks Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 27 March — 02 April Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 134A ST MARKS ROAD Works description: LAY 11M NEW DOMESTIC SERVICE OF WHICH 1M IS IN THE PUBLIC FROM MAIN INFOOTWAY IN ST MARKS ROAD… Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ0091000815845

Vyrnwy Road, Saltney, Flintshire 25 March — 27 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 61 Works description: DEFECT UNEVEN STOP TAPS Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0070000/00004436122