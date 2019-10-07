Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
Worth noting, there is ‘cyclic’ maintenance taking place over the course of the next couple of nights which will see several slip roads closed on the A494 and A55 in Flintshire closed – details as follows:
A494 A494 Eb Offslip to B5125 Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire
08 October — 09 October
Delays likely – Road closure
Works location: A494 EB Ewloe three lane section
Works description:
Cyclic Maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access to A494 eastbound from J34 clockwise Ewloe. All traffic will be diverted at A55 at J34 (Conwy) and exit at J33 Northop interchange westbound offslip, vehicles will then rejoin the A55 eastbound carriageway via J33 eastbound onslip continuing to Ewloe
A494 A494 Eb Onslip to A55t Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire
09 October — 10 October
Delays likely – Road closure
Works location: A494 Eastbound on-slip to A55(T), Ewloe
Works description:
Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. DIVERSION: No access to A55 (Chester Southerly) from Junction 34 Westbound off-slip. All traffic will stay on the A55, leave at Junction 33 westbound off-slip and rejoin the A55 on Junction 33 Eastbound on-slip. Traffic will continue to Junction 34 take lane 1 on divert off on Junction 34 signed Chester/Caer A55.
A494 A494 Westbound Onslip From Ewloe Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire
09 October — 10 October
Delays likely – Road closure
Works location: A494 Westbound on-slip from Ewloe Roundabout, Ewloe
Works description:
Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. DIVERSION WILL BE IN PLACE
Roadworks List:
|Start Date
|End Date
|Location
|Contractor
|Type Of Work
|2019-08-27
|2019-11-29
|High Street, Holywell
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
|2019-09-25
|2019-10-02
|Cilcain Road, Mold, UK
|OConnor Utilities 01352 735300
|Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
|2019-09-25
|2019-10-02
|Tan-Yr-Hafod, Mold, UK
|OConnor Utilities 01352 735300
|Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
|2019-09-26
|2019-09-30
|Ffordd Y Pentre, Mold, UK
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-09-26
|2019-09-30
|Nercwys Village Road to Tower Cottage Jct, Nercwys
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-09-27
|2019-10-01
|Main Road, Broughton, Chester, Flintshire, UK
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|BT Works / Gwaith BT
|2019-09-27
|2019-10-07
|West View, Mold, UK
|OConnor Utilities 01352 735300
|Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
|2019-09-29
|2019-09-30
|Richmond Road, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-09-30
|2019-10-11
|Deva Avenue, Holywell, UK
|ALUN GRIFFITHS CONTRACTORS Tel No: 01745 405890
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-09-30
|2019-11-08
|Kiln Lane, Hope, Wrexham, UK
|Lawson Civil Engineering and Utilities Ltd – 0800 0831 296
|Construction & Development / Adeiladu a Datblygu
|2019-09-30
|2019-10-14
|Link Road between Gadlys Lane and Merllyn Lane, Bagillt
|Energy Assets Utilities WF17 9LT
|Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|2019-09-30
|2019-10-11
|Deva Avenue, Holywell, UK
|ALUN GRIFFITHS CONTRACTORS Tel No: 01745 405890
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-09-30
|2019-10-03
|Mold Road, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK
|Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050
|Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|2019-09-30
|2019-10-04
|Well Street, Holywell, UK
|Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050
|Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|2019-10-01
|2019-10-02
|High Street, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-10-02
|2019-10-09
|Corwen Road, Mold, UK
|JR Roberts Slurry Sealing Ltd – 01244 544961
|Traffic Management & Calming / Rheoli a Thawelu Traffig
|2019-10-02
|2019-10-04
|Bryn Glas Jct to Pant Crossroads, Babell
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-10-02
|2019-10-04
|Firbrook Avenue, Deeside, UK
|MJ Quinn 0151 556 2930
|BT Works / Gwaith BT
|2019-10-03
|2019-10-04
|Abbotts Key Jct to Ffordd Y Graig Jct, Rhes-y-Cae
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-10-03
|2019-10-04
|School House Jct to Tyddyn Isaf Jct, Rhes-y-Cae
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-10-03
|2019-10-07
|Brunswick Road, Buckley, UK
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr