Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Published: Monday, Oct 7th, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Worth noting, there is ‘cyclic’ maintenance taking place over the course of the next couple of nights which will see several slip roads closed on the A494 and A55 in Flintshire closed – details as follows:

A494 A494 Eb Offslip to B5125 Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire

08 October — 09 October

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: A494 EB Ewloe three lane section

Works description:

Cyclic Maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access to A494 eastbound from J34 clockwise Ewloe. All traffic will be diverted at A55 at J34 (Conwy) and exit at J33 Northop interchange westbound offslip, vehicles will then rejoin the A55 eastbound carriageway via J33 eastbound onslip continuing to Ewloe

A494 A494 Eb Onslip to A55t Ewloe, Ewloe, Flintshire

09 October — 10 October

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: A494 Eastbound on-slip to A55(T), Ewloe

Works description: 

Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. DIVERSION: No access to A55 (Chester Southerly) from Junction 34 Westbound off-slip. All traffic will stay on the A55, leave at Junction 33 westbound off-slip and rejoin the A55 on Junction 33 Eastbound on-slip. Traffic will continue to Junction 34 take lane 1 on divert off on Junction 34 signed Chester/Caer A55.

A494 A494 Westbound Onslip From Ewloe Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire

09 October — 10 October

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: A494 Westbound on-slip from Ewloe Roundabout, Ewloe

Works description:

Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs. DIVERSION WILL BE IN PLACE

A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to A550 Junction 35, Hawarden, Flintshire

07 October — 08 October

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: A55, Junction 35 – Westbound Offslip

Works description: 

Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to St Davids Ewloe and return on the Eastbound Carriageway

A55 A55 Westbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire

07 October — 08 October

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: A55, Junction 36 – Westbound Onslip

Works description: 

Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 05:30hrs

Roadworks List: 

Start Date End Date Location Contractor Type Of Work
2019-08-27 2019-11-29 High Street, Holywell Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
2019-09-25 2019-10-02 Cilcain Road, Mold, UK OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
2019-09-25 2019-10-02 Tan-Yr-Hafod, Mold, UK OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
2019-09-26 2019-09-30 Ffordd Y Pentre, Mold, UK Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-09-26 2019-09-30 Nercwys Village Road to Tower Cottage Jct, Nercwys Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-09-27 2019-10-01 Main Road, Broughton, Chester, Flintshire, UK Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 BT Works / Gwaith BT
2019-09-27 2019-10-07 West View, Mold, UK OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
2019-09-29 2019-09-30 Richmond Road, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-09-30 2019-10-11 Deva Avenue, Holywell, UK ALUN GRIFFITHS CONTRACTORS Tel No: 01745 405890 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-09-30 2019-11-08 Kiln Lane, Hope, Wrexham, UK Lawson Civil Engineering and Utilities Ltd – 0800 0831 296 Construction & Development / Adeiladu a Datblygu
2019-09-30 2019-10-14 Link Road between Gadlys Lane and Merllyn Lane, Bagillt Energy Assets Utilities WF17 9LT Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
2019-09-30 2019-10-11 Deva Avenue, Holywell, UK ALUN GRIFFITHS CONTRACTORS Tel No: 01745 405890 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-09-30 2019-10-03 Mold Road, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050 Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
2019-09-30 2019-10-04 Well Street, Holywell, UK Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050 Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
2019-10-01 2019-10-02 High Street, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-10-02 2019-10-09 Corwen Road, Mold, UK JR Roberts Slurry Sealing Ltd – 01244 544961 Traffic Management & Calming / Rheoli a Thawelu Traffig
2019-10-02 2019-10-04 Bryn Glas Jct to Pant Crossroads, Babell Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-10-02 2019-10-04 Firbrook Avenue, Deeside, UK MJ Quinn 0151 556 2930 BT Works / Gwaith BT
2019-10-03 2019-10-04 Abbotts Key Jct to Ffordd Y Graig Jct, Rhes-y-Cae Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-10-03 2019-10-04 School House Jct to Tyddyn Isaf Jct, Rhes-y-Cae Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-10-03 2019-10-07 Brunswick Road, Buckley, UK Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr

 

