Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Published: Monday, Jul 15th, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

A5104 Chester Road, Bretton, Flintshire
17 July — 17 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S WELL HOUSE COTTAGE ON CHESTER ROAD, CHESTER ROAD
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006TI002AP500278007900
B5125 Holywell Road, Ewloe, Flintshire
15 July — 22 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION CROSSWAY
Works description: EXCAVATION REQUIRED TO REPLACE LINK BOX.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY03011178772
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
15 July — 26 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 118, HIGH STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Install New Service Connection
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594971292
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
16 July — 16 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SIDE OF NUMBER 118, WELSH ROAD, GARDEN CITY, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594374303
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
17 July — 23 July
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite Number 1 on junction in footway
Works description: Installing 5m of main and end hydrant
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE1253000456
Lfp Bet Hoel Y Wern and Godrer Mynydd, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire
16 July — 18 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: AT SIDE OF NUMBER 11, GODRE’R MYNYDD
Works description: REPAIR DROPPED SEWER LINE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594970585
A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 32a to Little Chef, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
16 July — 18 July
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 between Junction 32 and Junction 33, Pentre Halkyn – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: VRS Re-tensioning. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119185102612390
A55 A55 Westbound Little Chef to Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
16 July — 18 July
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 between Junction 33 and Junction 32, Pentre Halkyn – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: VRS Re-tensioning. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011918510272359
B5123 B5123 Quarry Entrance to Berth Ddu, Halkyn, Flintshire
15 July — 17 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8 PEN Y PARC BUNGALOWS, HALKYN, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Renew Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595023914
B5441 Station Road, Queensferry, Flintshire
16 July — 18 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In footway near junction with Expressway Busines Park
Works description: Lay duct
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005KL1W000000045304L2C
Broughton Hall Road, Broughton, Flintshire
16 July — 18 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 40, BROUGHTON HALL ROAD
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006TI002AP500278000502
Parkway, Sealand, Flintshire
17 July — 19 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 255m SE from the junction of FOURTH AVENUE on PARKWAY
Works description: SEALAND 670084 – DIVERSIONERY WORKS -To build new joint box and lay approx 4m of Duct 54/56 in FW/verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYMDVCF02
Woodfield Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
16 July — 18 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 85 WOODFIELD AVENUE, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594986272
Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
15 July — 22 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 2, SPRINGDALE
Works description: EXCAVATE TO REPAIR COLLAPSED SEWER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594840934
A550 Welsh Road, Puddington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
15 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 560m northbound from Shotwick Lane…
Works description: Mole under carriageway in order to install broad band fibre optic cable…
Responsibility for works: BROADBAND FOR THE RURAL NORTH LTD
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: TG001CAPENHURST
Alexandra Street, Shotton, Flintshire
16 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 55 ALEXANDRA STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594992557
Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
17 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: THRIFTY CAR RENTAL
Works description: Boundary box Reset lid Job in Footway (Concrete )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LB0068101/000011982554D
Charles Street, Mold, Flintshire
15 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAND ADJACENT TO EDMUND STREET
Works description: EXCAVATION OF MAINS JOINTBAY & 1M TRACK TARMAC FOOTWAY FOR A NEW SUPPLY TO FLATS
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY002614249912
Church Lane, Ewloe, Flintshire
17 July — 30 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Ashwood House
Works description: EXCAVATE APPROX 42MTS IN ROAD VERGE AND EXCAVATE JOINT BAY IN ROAD VERGE .
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0222100232631
Claremont Avenue, Garden City, Flintshire
16 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 18
Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0070000/00004447325
Clover Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
15 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 17
Works description: Stop tap Renew 25mm Carriageway type 4 (up to 0.5 MSA) Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000060297033
Crossway, Ewloe, Flintshire
15 July — 22 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JUNCTION HOLYWELL ROAD
Works description: EXCAVATION REQUIRED TO REPLACE LINK BOX.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY03011178772-1
Earlsway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
16 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Carriageway and Verge, Outside 2…
Works description: Excavating to install an anode group onto the gas main…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ014NW2210
Forge Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
17 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 22
Works description: Short Comm Pipe Repair 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000060297332
Fourth Avenue, Sealand, Flintshire
17 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 212m NE from the junction of PARKWAY on FOURTH AVENUE
Works description: SEALAND 670084 – DIVERSIONERY WORKS -To build new joint box and lay approx 4m of Duct 54/56 in Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYMDVCF01
Health Street, Shotton, Flintshire
16 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 HEALTH STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594998204

