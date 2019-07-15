Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

|
|A5104 Chester Road, Bretton, Flintshire
|17 July — 17 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: O/S WELL HOUSE COTTAGE ON CHESTER ROAD, CHESTER ROAD
|Works description: Replace 1 existing pole
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006TI002AP500278007900
|
|
|B5125 Holywell Road, Ewloe, Flintshire
|15 July — 22 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: JUNCTION CROSSWAY
|Works description: EXCAVATION REQUIRED TO REPLACE LINK BOX.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY03011178772
|
|
|B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|15 July — 26 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: OPPOSITE 118, HIGH STREET, CONNAHS QUAY, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Install New Service Connection
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594971292
|
|
|B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
|16 July — 16 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: SIDE OF NUMBER 118, WELSH ROAD, GARDEN CITY, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594374303
|
|
|B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
|17 July — 23 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: Opposite Number 1 on junction in footway
|Works description: Installing 5m of main and end hydrant
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE1253000456
|
|
|Lfp Bet Hoel Y Wern and Godrer Mynydd, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire
|16 July — 18 July
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: AT SIDE OF NUMBER 11, GODRE’R MYNYDD
|Works description: REPAIR DROPPED SEWER LINE
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594970585
|
|
|A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 32a to Little Chef, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
|16 July — 18 July
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55 between Junction 32 and Junction 33, Pentre Halkyn – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: VRS Re-tensioning. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119185102612390
|
|
|A55 A55 Westbound Little Chef to Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
|16 July — 18 July
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55 between Junction 33 and Junction 32, Pentre Halkyn – Westbound Carriageway
|Works description: VRS Re-tensioning. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011918510272359
|
|
|B5123 B5123 Quarry Entrance to Berth Ddu, Halkyn, Flintshire
|15 July — 17 July
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 8 PEN Y PARC BUNGALOWS, HALKYN, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Renew Stop Tap
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12595023914
|
|
|B5441 Station Road, Queensferry, Flintshire
|16 July — 18 July
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: In footway near junction with Expressway Busines Park
|Works description: Lay duct
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005KL1W000000045304L2C
|
|
|Broughton Hall Road, Broughton, Flintshire
|16 July — 18 July
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OPP 40, BROUGHTON HALL ROAD
|Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006TI002AP500278000502
|
|
|Parkway, Sealand, Flintshire
|17 July — 19 July
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Approx 255m SE from the junction of FOURTH AVENUE on PARKWAY
|Works description: SEALAND 670084 – DIVERSIONERY WORKS -To build new joint box and lay approx 4m of Duct 54/56 in FW/verge
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYMDVCF02
|
|
|Woodfield Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
|16 July — 18 July
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 85 WOODFIELD AVENUE, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594986272
|
|
|Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
|15 July — 22 July
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 2, SPRINGDALE
|Works description: EXCAVATE TO REPAIR COLLAPSED SEWER
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594840934
|
|
|A550 Welsh Road, Puddington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|15 July — 17 July
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Approx 560m northbound from Shotwick Lane…
|Works description: Mole under carriageway in order to install broad band fibre optic cable…
|Responsibility for works: BROADBAND FOR THE RURAL NORTH LTD
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: TG001CAPENHURST
|
|
|Alexandra Street, Shotton, Flintshire
|16 July — 18 July
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 55 ALEXANDRA STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594992557
|
|
|Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|17 July — 18 July
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: THRIFTY CAR RENTAL
|Works description: Boundary box Reset lid Job in Footway (Concrete )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: LB0068101/000011982554D
|
|
|Charles Street, Mold, Flintshire
|15 July — 19 July
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: LAND ADJACENT TO EDMUND STREET
|Works description: EXCAVATION OF MAINS JOINTBAY & 1M TRACK TARMAC FOOTWAY FOR A NEW SUPPLY TO FLATS
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY002614249912
|
|
|Church Lane, Ewloe, Flintshire
|17 July — 30 July
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: Outside Ashwood House
|Works description: EXCAVATE APPROX 42MTS IN ROAD VERGE AND EXCAVATE JOINT BAY IN ROAD VERGE .
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY0222100232631
|
|
|Claremont Avenue, Garden City, Flintshire
|16 July — 18 July
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 18
|Works description: INSTALL NEW MTR AND BBOX DIG IS A METER BY A METER SQUARE
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZU0070000/00004447325
|
|
|Clover Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|15 July — 17 July
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 17
|Works description: Stop tap Renew 25mm Carriageway type 4 (up to 0.5 MSA) Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB0068101/000060297033
|
|
|Crossway, Ewloe, Flintshire
|15 July — 22 July
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: JUNCTION HOLYWELL ROAD
|Works description: EXCAVATION REQUIRED TO REPLACE LINK BOX.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY03011178772-1
|
|
|Earlsway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|16 July — 18 July
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: Carriageway and Verge, Outside 2…
|Works description: Excavating to install an anode group onto the gas main…
|Responsibility for works: Cadent
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: AZ014NW2210
|
|
|Forge Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|17 July — 19 July
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 22
|Works description: Short Comm Pipe Repair 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB0068101/000060297332
|
|
|Fourth Avenue, Sealand, Flintshire
|17 July — 19 July
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Approx 212m NE from the junction of PARKWAY on FOURTH AVENUE
|Works description: SEALAND 670084 – DIVERSIONERY WORKS -To build new joint box and lay approx 4m of Duct 54/56 in Verge
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYMDVCF01
|
|
|Health Street, Shotton, Flintshire
|16 July — 18 July
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 4 HEALTH STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594998204