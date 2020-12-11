Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 11th Dec 2020

Roadworks causing long delays outside Deeside Rainbow Hospital being 'undertaken for the vaccination roll out"

There are reports of lengthy delays through Shotton and Queensferry today due to highway works outside Deeside Rainbow hospital.

Work is taking place today and again on Sunday on some access alterations to the leisure centre site which now houses a temporary hospital.

Traffic management measures are being implemented and new signage installed near to the entrance in preparation for “the vaccine rollout” and the increased traffic levels that will bring.

In a post on social media, Flintshire councillor Bernie Attridge tweeted: “We have just been informed that delays are expected outside the rainbow hospital today and Sunday this is for works to be undertaken for the vaccination roll out. The works will include access alterations.”


Deeside.com asked Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board about the possible use of the Deeside Rainbow hospital as a vaccine centre, a spokesperson said:

“Plans for delivering the vaccine are still being finalised and we expect to have more details to share about how that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.”

The health board has issued this advice: “Please do not contact your GP or local hospital to request a COVID-19 vaccine as, in time, every adult will be contacted to be offered the vaccine.”

“There are small quantities of the vaccine available at present, though this will increase in the coming weeks.”

“Vaccination is starting with the groups most at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, together with front line health and social care workers.”

More info here Eligibility for the vaccine – Public Health Wales (nhs.wales)



