Roadworks causing lengthy delays on the A494 at Altami

There are reports of queueing traffic on A494 both ways around Pinfold Lane at Alltami.

Welsh Water is carrying out repairs around 35 meters west of the Ewloe Barns industrial estate entrance which is causing traffic to back up in both directions.

The roadworks have resulted in some ‘carriageway incursion’

As of 11.45am queuing traffic was reported as stretching back around one mile towards the Mold by-pass resulting in a 10-minute delay to journeys.

In the opposite direction queuing traffic is stretching back to the A55 junction 33B resulting in slightly shorter delays.

Other notable roadworks this week:

Flintshire County Council will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing and associated works at B5129 Sandycroft at Chemistry Lane/Mancot Lane traffic lights starting on Friday 17 May 2019 for approximately one week.

The council says: “To facilitate the resurfacing, a road closure will be in place on Chemistry Lane and Mancot Lane with a signed diversion route. The B5129 Chester Road will operate under two way traffic lights.

Flintshire County Council and our contractor Roadway Civil Engineering Ltd apologise for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work and will undertake the works as quickly as possible.”