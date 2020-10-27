Road works lane closure on A494 at Aston Hill causing lengthy delays for second day
Roadworks are causing delays along the A494 eastbound at Ewloe.
Traffic is down to a single lane along the A494 at Aston Hill and the entry slip from Ewloe and Buckley.
Lane two (of two) is closed for cabling and street lighting works.
Congestion is stretching back to the A55.
Latest traffic report states: “Queueing traffic on A494 Aston Road (EB) from A55 North Wales Expressway J34 (Ewloe) to Plough Lane. In the construction area. Lane two (of two) closed.”
⚠️Congestion – #A494 Eastbound from the Ewloe Loop⚠️
Congestion building due to roadworks.
Plan ahead and allow more time to travel. ⌚️#TrafficWalesAlerts pic.twitter.com/8fVQSpAMsa
— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) October 27, 2020
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com