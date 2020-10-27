Road works lane closure on A494 at Aston Hill causing lengthy delays for second day

Roadworks are causing delays along the A494 eastbound at Ewloe.

Traffic is down to a single lane along the A494 at Aston Hill and the entry slip from Ewloe and Buckley.

Lane two (of two) is closed for cabling and street lighting works.

Congestion is stretching back to the A55.





Latest traffic report states: “Queueing traffic on A494 Aston Road (EB) from A55 North Wales Expressway J34 (Ewloe) to Plough Lane. In the construction area. Lane two (of two) closed.”