Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 27th Oct 2020

Updated: Tue 27th Oct

Road works lane closure on A494 at Aston Hill causing lengthy delays for second day

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks are causing delays along the A494 eastbound at Ewloe.

Traffic is down to a single lane along the A494 at Aston Hill and the entry slip from Ewloe and Buckley.

Lane two (of two) is closed for cabling and street lighting works.

Congestion is stretching back to the A55.


Latest traffic report states: “Queueing traffic on A494 Aston Road (EB) from A55 North Wales Expressway J34 (Ewloe) to Plough Lane. In the construction area. Lane two (of two) closed.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government set to publish new guidance supermarket non essential item ban following fierce backlash

News

Third phase of Economic Resilience Fund opening tomorrow – with new rates grant support for businesses

News

Devolution in Wales ‘under serious’ threat from UK Government, says First Minister

News

Health watchdog report reveals how some pregnant women in Wales feel ‘let down’ over care during coronavirus pandemic

News

Roll out of non-emergency NHS 111 service won’t roll out until 2022 confirms health minister

News

Councillors asked to accept removal of affordable housing and play area requirements linked to Holywell hospital redevelopment

News

Housing plans for ‘eyesore’ garden centre site on Flintshire border backed for approval

News

Decision due on controversial plans for 90 new homes in Mold following delays

News

Health Board warns Emergency Department at Wrexham Maelor Hospital “is extremely busy at present”

News





Read 641,925 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn