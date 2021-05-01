Road rollers stolen from sites in Wepre and Bagillt – police appeal for information

Two road rollers have been stolen in Flintshire in recent days police have said, they are appealing for information and witnesses after the reported thefts.

The rollers were taken from two sites in the area, one in Wepre, the other in Bagillt.

Officers are searching through CCTV footage in a bid to identify the thieves.

“We have received two separate reports of construction rollers being stolen from sites in North Flintshire – Bagillt and Wepre.”

“We urge you to lock away tools/machinery where possible and consider installing tracking devices to high-value machines.”

“CCTV enquiries are currently ongoing.”

If you have any information relating to the roller thefts, contact police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ quoting reference number Z058638

You can also pass information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information