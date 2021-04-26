Road resurfacing work lasting up to 12 weeks begins on A494 Bypass tonight

Road resurfacing work is set to begin today on the A494 Bypass Road/ A5117, between Deeside Park junction and the M56.

The work will take place on both sides of the carriageway and is scheduled to last until mid-July.

Overnight closures will be in operation and diversion routes will be in place.

Highways England has said: “Our aim is to make sure we keep the network safe and operational, as well as improving journeys for our customers.”





“Work is due to start on or shortly after 26 April 2021 for about 12 weeks.”

“This will take place Monday to Saturday, between the hours of 8pm and 5am (extended to 9am during the weekend).”

“During these times, overnight full carriageway closures are required for safety.”

“Only one side of the carriageway will be closed at a time. Some slip road closures are also required, and localised signed diversion routes will be in place.”

Highways England has said: “If your property falls within the closure area, members of the Highways England team will be on-site to assist in order to ensure access to and from your property is maintained call 07718236729 when you wish to enter or leave your property.”