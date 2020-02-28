News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Revels pouches recalled because they may contain small pieces of metal

Published: Friday, Feb 28th, 2020
Mars Wrigley UK is recalling a limited amount of Revels 101g Pouch in the UK due to the potential presence of small pieces of metal.

The manufacturer says it is recalling the pouches as they may contain pieces of metal due to a mechanical breakdown.

The precautionary recall in UK concerns only Revels 101g Pouch with the best before date of 31.01.2021 and batch codes 006C2SLO00 and 006D1SLO00

No other Mars Wrigley brands, products, batch codes or best before dates are affected.

Mars Wrigley states: “If you have one of the products listed above, please keep the product and contact our Consumer Care team via the details below to arrange return and reimbursement: Freephone Telephone: 0800 952 0084.

This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Email: www.mars.co.uk/contact us

Freepost address: FREEPOST MARS WRIGLEY CONFECTIONERY UK LTD

 

