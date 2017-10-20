Reports of a powercut in Connah’s Quay

Parts of Connah’s Quay have been thrown into darkness this evening due to an electricity “supply interruption”

Power was cut to Properties around the Central Park area at around 6.45pm.

A message on Scottish Powers website says:

“Our Engineers are on site and have confirmed your power loss has been caused by a fault on our electrical network, and is affecting properties in St Davids Drive, Pinewood Avenue and surrounding streets.

Due to repairs required we still expect your power to be restored by 9.30PM. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. This message was updated at 7.15PM on Friday 20th October 2017. “