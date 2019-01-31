Traffic returns to normal on A494 westbound following earlier collision on at Aston Hill

Update: All lanes are clear and traffic is moving freely

Earlier Report: There are reports of lengthy delays on the A494 westbound on Aston Hill Westbound due to a collision.

Traffic Wales say one lane is closed traffic officers are at the scene.

#A494 Aston Hill Westbound long delays due to collision. Lane one is

closed. Traffic officers at scene. pic.twitter.com/f6suMO7naD — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) January 31, 2019

There is around a mile and a quarter of stationary traffic according to traffic sensors.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 from B5441 Welsh Road (Drome Corner) to A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Lane One (of Two) closed and accident was reported at around 18:00.”

More as and when..