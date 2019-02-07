Reports of flooding on the A458 Llannerch-Y-Mor – Police advise drivers to find alternative route

Police have adviced drives to avoid the A548 Coast Road at Llannerch-Y-Mor due to flooding.

Traffic is reported to be very slow traffic due to flooding on A548 Coast Road both ways near Abakhan Fabrics.

Dawn Astbury sent us photographs of the flooding, she said police and council staff are assisting, and no properties look to be affected.

North Wales Police have said: “Localised flooding at various points along the A548 this morning, it’s particularly bad near Abakhan and Ffynnongroyw. Please take care and use alternative routes where possible. Highways have been informed.”

High winds have forced Flintshire Council to close Greenfield Household Recycling Centre “for safety reasons.”

Flooding has also been reported on the M53 – a local traffic report states: “One lane closed due to flooding on M53 Northbound from J7 B5132 Netherpool Road (Overpool) to J6 West Road (Hooton). Lane one (Of two) is closed.”

Weather Warnings:

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued as the Met Office forecasts strong winds to hit the area over the next few days.

The Met Office have issued two yellow weather warnings for strong winds – the first of which is in place from 10pm on Wednesday ending at 9am today.

The Met Office warned of gusts reaching up 50mph to 60mph inland.

Photograph’s sent to use by Dawn Astbury