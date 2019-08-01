Reports of delays on the westbound A494 following an earlier collision – all lanes are back open

Update: Traffic reports state all lanes are back open.

Previous report: Delays are building on the A494 westbound past Ewloe following a collision.

The crash involving a car and lorry is understood to have happened near the Mold turnoff.

There is currently around 1 and a half miles of stationary traffic back along the A494 to Aston Hill.

Latest traffic report for the area ststes:

“Queueing traffic due to earlier accident , a car and a lorry involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound at J34 A494 (Ewloe). Congestion to A494 / Aston Road. Lane one (of three) was blocked, however residual delays remain along the carriageway and on the entry slip heading onto the A55. All lanes have been re-opened.”

