Visa card problems across the UK hitting local supermarkets including Asda Queensferry

Published: Friday, Jun 1st, 2018
Visa has said it is experiencing problems with its card processing systems is preventing payments being made by card in many stores across the UK.

A spokesperson from Visa said: “Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption.

“This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed.

“We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

Large queues have been sen forming outside Asda in Queensferry as people draw cash from ATM’s.

Dan has been in touch to say: “There is chaos at Asda Queensferry at the moment due to a problem which has seen the store stop taking card payments.

There’s women leaving trollies full of frozen food at the tills and storming out on their dressing gowns”

