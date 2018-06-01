Visa card problems across the UK hitting local supermarkets including Asda Queensferry

Visa has said it is experiencing problems with its card processing systems is preventing payments being made by card in many stores across the UK.

A spokesperson from Visa said: “Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption.

“This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed.

“We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

Large queues have been sen forming outside Asda in Queensferry as people draw cash from ATM’s.

Dan has been in touch to say: “There is chaos at Asda Queensferry at the moment due to a problem which has seen the store stop taking card payments.

There’s women leaving trollies full of frozen food at the tills and storming out on their dressing gowns”

Tweets from around the UK.

No card machines are working anywhere apparently. Queue in Asda Torquay #cashmageddon pic.twitter.com/fbmJ9NxsbJ — Ian Dunsford (@IanDunsford) June 1, 2018

Lovely sunny day and I’m stood in Asda in the middle of a till crisis!! pic.twitter.com/rMnxZ0XgFf — Claire Chal_Welch (@ChalWelch) June 1, 2018