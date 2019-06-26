News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Electricity back on in Deeside following two hour power cut

Published: Wednesday, Jun 26th, 2019
Share:

Update: Great news, power has now been restored according to a few people who have messaged us.

Scottish Power’s website also confirms power has been restored it says:

“There was a fault in your area which has now been resolved. If you are still without power please call new national Freephone number 105”

First report: There are reports of a power cut in parts of Deeside this evening.

Power was lost at a “significant number of properties in a widespread area” just before 9pm.

Engineers from Scottish Power expect to have electricity back on for those households by 11pm.

Its the second power cut of the day in Deeside, homes in parts of Shotton we left without power earlier this afternoon due to a blown fuse at a sun station. 

An update on the Scottish Power website states:

“There is a power cut in the CH5 postcode area of Deeside, affecting a significant number of properties in a widespread area.

We did not know in advance there would be a power cut, and became aware of this at 8:58PM.

Our engineers have arrived on site and are carrying out investigations on the overhead line network.

Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible.

We expect the power to be restored by 11:00PM. If this information changes we will make every effort to contact you. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Check your postcode here: spenergynetworks

More as and when

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Plans to extend building and merge two indoor karting tracks in Sandycroft given go ahead.

Concerns as Flintshire Council accused of relaxing policies to allow major housing development to move forward

Plans for large new Co-op store in Penyffordd approved despite road safety worries

Chester Road West in Shotton reopens following earlier collision

Flintshire Council ‘proud’ to support Reserves Day as the Armed Forces flag is raised at County Hall

Tougher prison sentences to punish animal abusers to be introduced

Almost 6,000 households facing relative poverty in Flintshire as welfare reforms take hold

Hundreds turn out for tennis at Hawarden Community Tennis Club Open Day

Reports of a power cut in parts of Shotton – Scottish Power says it hopes to get supplies back by 4.30pm


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn