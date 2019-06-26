Electricity back on in Deeside following two hour power cut

Update: Great news, power has now been restored according to a few people who have messaged us.

Scottish Power’s website also confirms power has been restored it says:

“There was a fault in your area which has now been resolved. If you are still without power please call new national Freephone number 105”

First report: There are reports of a power cut in parts of Deeside this evening.

Power was lost at a “significant number of properties in a widespread area” just before 9pm.

Engineers from Scottish Power expect to have electricity back on for those households by 11pm.

Its the second power cut of the day in Deeside, homes in parts of Shotton we left without power earlier this afternoon due to a blown fuse at a sun station.

An update on the Scottish Power website states:

“There is a power cut in the CH5 postcode area of Deeside, affecting a significant number of properties in a widespread area.

We did not know in advance there would be a power cut, and became aware of this at 8:58PM.

Our engineers have arrived on site and are carrying out investigations on the overhead line network.

Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible.

We expect the power to be restored by 11:00PM. If this information changes we will make every effort to contact you. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Check your postcode here: spenergynetworks

More as and when