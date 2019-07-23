Reports of a power cut in Oakenholt – Scottish Power says it hopes to get supplies back by 7pm

There are reports of a power cut in parts of Oakenholt this afternoon.

Scottish Power says it became aware of the issue just before 5pm.

The power supplier expects supplies to be restored by 7pm.

An update on Scottish Power’s website states:

‘There is power cut affecting the CH6 postcode area of Flint.

We did not know in advance there would be a power cut, and became aware of this at 4.53PM.

Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and we will also send our next available engineer to attend site.

Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 7PM.

Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

