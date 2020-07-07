Reports of a power cut hitting parts of Flintshire

Energy provider Scottish Power has said there is a power cut currently affecting parts of Mold and Holywell.

The outage appears to be quite widespread as the power company also states that postcode area’s in Rhyl and StAspah are also impacted.

Power in the affected area’s is expected to be back on by 5pm.

“There is a power cut in the CH7 , CH8, LL17 and LL18 postcode areas of Mold , Holywell and Rhyl and St Asaph affecting a number of properties in the local area.

We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 2:59pm.

Our engineers are on their way to site to investigate and our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible.

We expect the power to be restored by 5pm.

Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”