Reports of a lost teenager at Talacre Beech sees Flint Coastguard team called to assist with late night rescue

A major rescue operation was launched late night following reports a teenager had become lost on Talacre Beach.

Volunteers from Flint Coastguard were scrambled just after 11pm on Tuesday night, they joined colleagues from Rhyl and Wirral Coastguard.

The fire service were also called to the incident with a water rescue unit from Deeside brought in at assist with the operation.

A spokesperson from Flint Coastguard said:

“On scene Team [Flint Coastguard] located the casualty but was unable to reach him safely due to a number of deep gully’s filled with water/mud.

Coastguard mud rescue Teams tasked from Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team and Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team along with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service water unit from Deeside and an appliance from Prestatyn.

Once Fire Service water unit were on scene 2 swift water rescue technicians were deployed, who successfully waded through the gully’s and brought the boy to safety.”

Paramedics were also at the scene but the teenager didn’t require medical attention.