Large fire believed to be at a recycling plant in Sandycroft Industrial Estate

There are reports this evening of a large fire which has broken out on Sandycroft Industrial Estate.

One person has told us of a ‘massive fire in Pentre’

Several people have said the fire is at ‘300 Recycling’ on Factory Road.

Eight fire appliances are on scene along with a aerial ladder platform.

Police and the ambulance service have been spotted heading to the area.

While Catherine said the fire is behind Cam Gas! “Lots of homes without electric!”

Helen said; “We are in Welsh Road in Garden City and we can see it from here. Hope everyone is safe.”

Location of the fire:

More shortly.