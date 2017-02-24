Reports of a burst water main affecting drinking water supplies in parts of Shotton

A burst water main is affecting water supplies to households around Henrietta Street in Shotton.

Welsh Water say they have a team of engineers currently at the site of the burst main and are repairing the damage.

They anticipate water supplies should begin returning to normal later in the evening.

The company also say when the water supply is restored people may notice discolouration to tap water, which is “normal in this situation and the water should clear when run from a cold tap.”

You can keep updated with the repair online at

http://bit.ly/EmergencyUpdates

If you are experiencing further issues as a result some of the links below may be able to help you.

White/ Cloudy Water

http://bit.ly/WhiteWaterDwr

Discoloured/ Brown Water

http://bit.ly/BrownWaterDwr