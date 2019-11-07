News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Remembrance Sunday in Flintshire

Published: Thursday, Nov 7th, 2019
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the guns of the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare during the First World War.

In many parts of the world, people observe a two-minute silence at 11am every November 11, to remember those who lost their lives during the First World War as well as in more recent conflicts.

Remembrance Sunday is the second Sunday in November, the Sunday nearest to November 11.

People of all ages will pay their respects to those who have lost their lives in conflicts at Remembrance events across Flintshire.

Shotton and Connah’s Quay

Shotton Interservices Committee to the Annual Service of Remembrance on Sunday 10″ November 2019.

Assemble for the Service will be at 9.30am at the Civic Hall, Connah’s Quay.

All to be seated by 9.55am, Service will commence at 10am.

After the Service, Members will parade from outside the Civic Hall, moving off at 10.40am to the Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial for a short service, act of Remembrance and laying of Wreathes.

This will be followed by a march to the Groves Sports & Social Club, Bridge Street, Shotton.

Hawarden

In Hawarden, the Community Council organises the Annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Hawarden War Memorial on behalf of the Hawarden and Ewloe Royal British Legion.

The Service will be preceded by a parade from the Gladstone Playing Fields Car Park to the Hawarden Memorial.

The Parade will assemble at Gladstone Playing Fields Car Park at 10.30am and commence at 10.40am, arriving at the Hawarden Memorial at 10.50am, where the Service and Wreath Laying will take place.

Holywell

A Service of Remembrance will be held at St. James Parish Church, Holywell at 10.45am followed by a short service and wreath-laying at the Memorial Gates at Panton Place.

Arrangements are in hand for a march along the Ring Road to Well Street (St James Parish Church) assembling in the Lidl car park off the Ring Road at 10.25am. 

At about 11.45am, following the service at the Parish Church, the Unit will march from Well Street to the Memorial Gates at Panton Place. 

The march will be followed by a parade including civic guests, town councillors, local organisations and ex-servicemen, etc. 

The Mayor will take the salute outside the Old Town Hall.

Mold

Parade will commence at 9.30am with representatives of uniformed organisations and members of Mold Town Council parading through the High Street to St Mary’s Church, service will commence at 10.00am.

Following the service, the parade will assemble and march to the Cenotaph and join others for the Act of Remembrance with the two minutes silence being observed at 11.00am.

Parades also take place Buckley, Flint, Higher Kinnerton, Caergwrle, Penyfford and Bagillt.

Some roads will be closed for a short period while the parade take place – these are roads and the times of closure.

Town/Village Times Streets
Mold 0920hrs – 1200hrs Glanrafon Road

B5444 Wrexham Street

B5444 High Street

B5444 Upper High Street
Buckley 0930hrs – 1230hrs Precinct Way

A549 Brunswick Road

B5127 Mill Lane

B5127 Liverpool Road

B5128 Church Road
Hawarden 1030hrs – 1230hrs B5125 Glynne Way/The Highway

A550 Gladstone Way
Higher Kinnerton 0930hrs – 1200hrs Main Road
Connahs Quay 0930hrs – 1230hrs B5129 High Street

Wepre Lane

Bridge Street
Holywell 1000hrs – 1630hrs High Street

B5121 New Road

A5026 Whitford Street
Hope and Caergwrle 0930hrs – 1230hrs A541 High Street

Castle Street

A550 Hawarden Road
Penyffordd and Penymynydd 1400hrs – 1530hrs Penymynydd Road

Hawarden Road

Watts Road

Abbotts lane

Corwen Road

Vownog Hill

Chester Road
Flint 1200hrs – 1630hrs Chapel Street

Duke Street

Church Street

A548 Chester Street
Bagillt 1130hrs – 1300hrs High Street

