Rejected proposals for more than 60 new homes in Drury are resubmitted

Unpopular proposals to create more than 60 new homes in Flintshire have been resubmitted, despite being thrown out earlier this year.

Community members in Drury, near Buckley, have voiced strong opposition to Muller Property’s plans to demolish one house on Drury Lane and build 66 new ones nearby.

At a meeting held in March, members of Flintshire Council’s planning committee were told the property earmarked to be knocked down had existed in the community for more than a century.

They chose to back the recommendation of officers to refuse the application because it would harm an area of green barrier land.

However, the scheme has now been re-entered by the developers in a fresh bid to gain approval.

Speaking previously, a representative acting on behalf of Muller said new homes were ‘much-needed’ in the community.

Technical director Steve Bourne also denied that the development would have a negative impact on neighbours.

He said: “The policies of the Unitary Development Plan support new housing development on allocated sites within the built up area.

“Furthermore, Drury forms part of the more sustainable settlements in the county and therefore is the preferred location for new housing development.

“The proposed development seeks to make efficient use of the land.

“We do not consider that the development would adversely affect the amenity of adjacent residents.”

A petition with 375 signatures was submitted to the council ahead of the debate in March, where councillors unanimously voted against the proposals.

During the meeting, residents highlighted current pressures at Drury Primary School, where some pupils are being taught in portacabins.

James Bayley, who lives nearby, said allowing the development would be ‘lunacy’.

He said: “The demolition would have a detrimental effect on the wellbeing of the resident of 79 and her property.

“The proposed demolition of a semi-detached house shows the desperation and greed of developers today.

“Drury has encountered more than its fair share of new development and to propose an additional 60 plus homes is lunacy.

“My daughter is currently taught in a portacabin with a mixed aged group and with no access to toilets.”

The renewed application will be considered by the council at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).